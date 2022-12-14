Bullseye Event Group Announces Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay has been Selected as the Headliner to Host the Annual Players Tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday in Glendale, AZ
Rated as the #1 event on Super Bowl Sunday year after year, Bullseye Event Group is proud to announce that World Renowned Celebrity Chef and TV Personality, Bobby Flay will be this year's Players Tailgate Host.
PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group announced today that their selection for the prestigious The Players Tailgate event will be hosted by world renowned celebrity chef and TV personality Bobby Flay. The premiere in-person tailgate event takes place on Super Bowl Sunday in Glendale AZ, prior to the big game. Event tickets are now on sale at https://bullseyeeventgroup.com.
Master Chef Bobby Flay will officially take the hosting reigns for the 2022 pre-game event on February 12, 2023, to celebrate Super Bowl LVII. The Headliner for The Players Tailgate is an honor the likes of Marcus Samuelsson and Guy Fieri have held in recent years. As the headline host, Bobby Flay will work with The Players Tailgate Featured Chef and Food Network alumni, Aaron May, in bringing in the stable of chosen top Celebrity chefs who host their own food stations and menu to feed and interact with the attending VIPs and NFL Players, as well as co-host from the mainstage. ESPN's Sage Steele along with DJ Irie will return to emcee the event among dozens of celebrities and athletes for The Players Tailgate.
Host Bobby Flay is a culinary icon and shares his knowledge and enthusiasm for food through his cookbooks, Emmy award winning cooking programs and across his social media platforms with over 1.8 million followers. Since debuting on Food Network in 1994, Bobby Flay has continuously hosted programs that bring cooking tips and information on American regional fare to a national audience. His first show, Grillin' & Chillin', premiered in 1996, followed by Hot Off the Grill and Boy Meets Grill. Bobby currently stars in Beat Bobby Flay, the Emmy-award winning Bobby Flays Barbecue Addiction, Food Network Star, Iron Chef Gauntlet on Food Network, as well as Brunch @ Bobby's as seen on both Food Network and sister network Cooking Channel, which has earned Flay Emmy nominations and wins over his career. Flay has also been honored as the first chef to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Flay works tirelessly to challenge the way Americans view and taste food – making it bold, zesty and always fun. This is the first-year hosting for Bobby Flay after an impressive list of Headliners for Bullseye Event Group that has included Marcus Samuelsson & Guy Fieri.
Each year, the top chefs in the world are chosen to set up food stations at The Players Tailgate creating custom dishes for the VIP guests. Past chefs have included: Todd English (James Beard Award Winning Chef), Antonia Lofasa (Top Chef, Iron Chef America), Michael Voltaggio (Bravo Top Chef Winner, Food Network, restaurateur), Brooke Williamson (Bravo Top Chef Winner), and Leonard Botello (owner of Truth BBQ and Food Network Chopped winner). Later this month, Chefs Bobby Flay and Aaron May will release the names of the chefs chosen to participate in Phoenix.
"Each year, Bullseye Event Group evaluates things to do to separate ourselves from the rest and remain the leader for entertainment and hospitality during the biggest sporting event of the year," says Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett. "This event has always been about the fans getting up close and personal with the who's who of Super Star football players that fans see playing in NFL. This event has always been about raising the bar and creating a super high end culinary experience at the same time, it's what makes this event the best event on Super Bowl Sunday" Kinnett adds.
"The level of expectation we have for our event is unprecedented and internally we understand that. It's our motto that if you have incredible food, then you have an incredible event. If your food is average, then so are you and so is your event. Bobby Flay helps us raise the bar and will fit perfectly with those 75 active NFL Super stars mixing it up at our event," also adds Kinnett.
Bullseye Event Group also announces that the much-anticipated location for the 2023 Players Tailgate will be held on the grounds of the Tanger Outlet Mall adjacent to the State Farm Stadium grounds in Glendale, AZ on the big game day.
Bullseye Event Group will be creating the 75,000 square feet of VIP tailgating experience flush with red carpet, cabanas, huge LED screens, gourmet food, and top-shelf drinks. Guests include over 75 active professional football players talking about their experience playing on Sundays, signing autographs, taking selfies with fans while pre-gaming for Super Bowl LVII. The location can't get any closer to State Farm Stadium, which is always the spirit of the Players Tailgate.
The State Farm Stadium will serve as The Player's Tailgate mainstage backdrop where the emcee will interview many of the current and active football players as well as where guests will experience other amenities including:
• Large LED screens
• State-of-the-art AV/lighting/speakers
• Soft, plush comfortable leather furniture
• Bathrooms
• Covered canopy over the majority of the footprint
• Open Premium Bar
• Celebrity chef-prepared menu
With over 75 active players and some of the world's biggest celebrities, Bullseye's Players Tailgate is rated the #1 event Super Bowl weekend and promises to be the biggest and best pre-game event in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57 in 2023.
PAST NFL PLAYER ATTENDEES AT THE PLAYERS TAILGATE
Odell Beckham Jr Former Rams WR
Dak Prescott Cowboys QB
Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR
Deebo Samuel 49ers WR
Jalen Ramsey Rams DB
Josh Norman Redskins DB
Aaron Jones Packers WR
Mecole Hardman Chiefs DE
Maxx Crosby | Raiders DE
Cam Jordan | Saints DE
Darius Leonard | Colts LB
Amari Cooper | Browns WR
Julian Edelman Super Bowl XLIX MVP Patriots
Shaq Barrett | Buccaneers LB
Terry Mclaurin | Redskins WR
Kenny Moore | Colts DB
Marvin Jones | Jaguars WR
Jaylon Smith | Giants LB
Mike Wallace | Eagles WR
Shaquem Griffin | Seahawks LB
Shaquill Griffin | Seahawks DB
Erik Kendricks | Vikings LB
Frank Gore | Bills RB
Tarik Cohen | Bears RB
Deion Jones | Falcons LB
Devin Bush | Steelers LB
Rashaan Evans | Titans LB
Rock Ya-Sin | Colts DB
Brandon LaFell | Raiders WR
Chris Ivory | Bills RB
DeAndre White | Panthers WR
Eddie Pleasant | Packers S
DJ Moore | Panthers WR
Shelby Harris | Broncos NT
Trai Turner | Panthers G
De'Vondre Campbell | Falcons LB
Darius Slay | Eagles CB
Allen Robinson | Rams WR
Albert Wilson | Dolphins WR
Ugo Amadi | Seahawks S
Justin Simmons | Broncos S
Preston Williams | Dolphins WR
Nelson Agholor | Patriots WR
Jerome Baker | Dolphins LB
Davon Godshaux | Dolphins NT
Anthony Walker | Browns LB
Braxton Berrios | Jets WR
Breshad Perriman | Buccaneers WR
Kerryon Johnson | Lions RB
Ben Powers | Ravens OG
John Franklin III | Buccaneers WR
Desmond King | Texans CB
Allen Hurns | Dolphins WR
Jonna Smith | Patriots TE
Danny Amendola | Lions WR
Tickets to the 2023 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 57 in Arizona can be purchased directly from BullseyeEventGroup.com or are included in all of Bullseye's SB57 Travel Packages.
Bullseye Event Group's Travel Packages for Super Bowl 57 offer fans the chance to cross the NFL's biggest game off their bucket list, without handling any of the logistics! A VIP experience throughout Super Bowl weekend in Arizona includes some of the most luxurious hotels in the Glendale/Scottsdale/Phoenix area! Super Bowl 57 travel packages also include entrance into a welcome reception (featuring food, a premium open bar and a live DJ), a ticket to Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium, private motor coach transportation to and from the stadium on game day and entrance into Bullseye's 2023 The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 57.
Fans can call Bullseye Event Group today at 317-800-5689 for pricing and insider information regarding the Super Bowl 57 Travel Packages and the 2023 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 57!
About Bullseye Event Group:
Bullseye Event Group works in an official capacity with multiple NFL teams, NBA Teams and universities as the official events and travel partner, the hospitality partner or tailgate partner. These include: The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Pelicans, Ohio State, Northwestern, and Indiana University.
Bullseye Event Group has earned a reputation as being an industry leader in event hospitality prior to some of the biggest sporting events in the United States. Best described as "culinary events," Bullseye's official VIP events offer the opportunity to both see and be seen by some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sporting industries.
Bullseye Event Group offers fans VIP experiences a secure, official source of travel, hotel, pre-game parties and game tickets. Bullseye Event Group also offers ongoing hospitality at its fully owned Bullseye Event Center in Downtown Indianapolis directly across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium.
To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or call 317-800-5689.
