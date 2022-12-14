Bullseye Event Group Announces Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay has been Selected as the Headliner to Host the Annual Players Tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday in Glendale, AZ

Rated as the #1 event on Super Bowl Sunday year after year, Bullseye Event Group is proud to announce that World Renowned Celebrity Chef and TV Personality, Bobby Flay will be this year's Players Tailgate Host.

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group announced today that their selection for the prestigious The Players Tailgate event will be hosted by world renowned celebrity chef and TV personality Bobby Flay. The premiere in-person tailgate event takes place on Super Bowl Sunday in Glendale AZ, prior to the big game. Event tickets are now on sale at https://bullseyeeventgroup.com.

Master Chef Bobby Flay will officially take the hosting reigns for the 2022 pre-game event on February 12, 2023, to celebrate Super Bowl LVII. The Headliner for The Players Tailgate is an honor the likes of Marcus Samuelsson and Guy Fieri have held in recent years. As the headline host, Bobby Flay will work with The Players Tailgate Featured Chef and Food Network alumni, Aaron May, in bringing in the stable of chosen top Celebrity chefs who host their own food stations and menu to feed and interact with the attending VIPs and NFL Players, as well as co-host from the mainstage. ESPN's Sage Steele along with DJ Irie will return to emcee the event among dozens of celebrities and athletes for The Players Tailgate.

Host Bobby Flay is a culinary icon and shares his knowledge and enthusiasm for food through his cookbooks, Emmy award winning cooking programs and across his social media platforms with over 1.8 million followers. Since debuting on Food Network in 1994, Bobby Flay has continuously hosted programs that bring cooking tips and information on American regional fare to a national audience. His first show, Grillin' & Chillin', premiered in 1996, followed by Hot Off the Grill and Boy Meets Grill. Bobby currently stars in Beat Bobby Flay, the Emmy-award winning Bobby Flays Barbecue Addiction, Food Network Star, Iron Chef Gauntlet on Food Network, as well as Brunch @ Bobby's as seen on both Food Network and sister network Cooking Channel, which has earned Flay Emmy nominations and wins over his career. Flay has also been honored as the first chef to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Flay works tirelessly to challenge the way Americans view and taste food – making it bold, zesty and always fun. This is the first-year hosting for Bobby Flay after an impressive list of Headliners for Bullseye Event Group that has included Marcus Samuelsson & Guy Fieri.

Each year, the top chefs in the world are chosen to set up food stations at The Players Tailgate creating custom dishes for the VIP guests. Past chefs have included: Todd English (James Beard Award Winning Chef), Antonia Lofasa (Top Chef, Iron Chef America), Michael Voltaggio (Bravo Top Chef Winner, Food Network, restaurateur), Brooke Williamson (Bravo Top Chef Winner), and Leonard Botello (owner of Truth BBQ and Food Network Chopped winner). Later this month, Chefs Bobby Flay and Aaron May will release the names of the chefs chosen to participate in Phoenix.



"Each year, Bullseye Event Group evaluates things to do to separate ourselves from the rest and remain the leader for entertainment and hospitality during the biggest sporting event of the year," says Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett. "This event has always been about the fans getting up close and personal with the who's who of Super Star football players that fans see playing in NFL. This event has always been about raising the bar and creating a super high end culinary experience at the same time, it's what makes this event the best event on Super Bowl Sunday" Kinnett adds.

"The level of expectation we have for our event is unprecedented and internally we understand that. It's our motto that if you have incredible food, then you have an incredible event. If your food is average, then so are you and so is your event. Bobby Flay helps us raise the bar and will fit perfectly with those 75 active NFL Super stars mixing it up at our event," also adds Kinnett.

Bullseye Event Group also announces that the much-anticipated location for the 2023 Players Tailgate will be held on the grounds of the Tanger Outlet Mall adjacent to the State Farm Stadium grounds in Glendale, AZ on the big game day.

Bullseye Event Group will be creating the 75,000 square feet of VIP tailgating experience flush with red carpet, cabanas, huge LED screens, gourmet food, and top-shelf drinks. Guests include over 75 active professional football players talking about their experience playing on Sundays, signing autographs, taking selfies with fans while pre-gaming for Super Bowl LVII. The location can't get any closer to State Farm Stadium, which is always the spirit of the Players Tailgate.

The State Farm Stadium will serve as The Player's Tailgate mainstage backdrop where the emcee will interview many of the current and active football players as well as where guests will experience other amenities including:

• Large LED screens

• State-of-the-art AV/lighting/speakers

• Soft, plush comfortable leather furniture

• Bathrooms

• Covered canopy over the majority of the footprint

• Open Premium Bar

• Celebrity chef-prepared menu

With over 75 active players and some of the world's biggest celebrities, Bullseye's Players Tailgate is rated the #1 event Super Bowl weekend and promises to be the biggest and best pre-game event in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57 in 2023.

PAST NFL PLAYER ATTENDEES AT THE PLAYERS TAILGATE

Odell Beckham Jr Former Rams WR

Dak Prescott Cowboys QB

Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR

Deebo Samuel 49ers WR

Jalen Ramsey Rams DB

Josh Norman Redskins DB

Aaron Jones Packers WR

Mecole Hardman Chiefs DE

Maxx Crosby | Raiders DE

Cam Jordan | Saints DE

Darius Leonard | Colts LB

Amari Cooper | Browns WR

Julian Edelman Super Bowl XLIX MVP Patriots

Shaq Barrett | Buccaneers LB

Terry Mclaurin | Redskins WR

Kenny Moore | Colts DB

Marvin Jones | Jaguars WR

Jaylon Smith | Giants LB

Mike Wallace | Eagles WR

Shaquem Griffin | Seahawks LB

Shaquill Griffin | Seahawks DB

Erik Kendricks | Vikings LB

Frank Gore | Bills RB

Tarik Cohen | Bears RB

Deion Jones | Falcons LB

Devin Bush | Steelers LB

Rashaan Evans | Titans LB

Rock Ya-Sin | Colts DB

Brandon LaFell | Raiders WR

Chris Ivory | Bills RB

DeAndre White | Panthers WR

Eddie Pleasant | Packers S

DJ Moore | Panthers WR

Shelby Harris | Broncos NT

Trai Turner | Panthers G

De'Vondre Campbell | Falcons LB

Darius Slay | Eagles CB

Allen Robinson | Rams WR

Albert Wilson | Dolphins WR

Ugo Amadi | Seahawks S

Justin Simmons | Broncos S

Preston Williams | Dolphins WR

Nelson Agholor | Patriots WR

Jerome Baker | Dolphins LB

Davon Godshaux | Dolphins NT

Anthony Walker | Browns LB

Braxton Berrios | Jets WR

Breshad Perriman | Buccaneers WR

Kerryon Johnson | Lions RB

Ben Powers | Ravens OG

John Franklin III | Buccaneers WR

Desmond King | Texans CB

Allen Hurns | Dolphins WR

Jonna Smith | Patriots TE

Danny Amendola | Lions WR

Tickets to the 2023 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 57 in Arizona can be purchased directly from BullseyeEventGroup.com or are included in all of Bullseye's SB57 Travel Packages.

Bullseye Event Group's Travel Packages for Super Bowl 57 offer fans the chance to cross the NFL's biggest game off their bucket list, without handling any of the logistics! A VIP experience throughout Super Bowl weekend in Arizona includes some of the most luxurious hotels in the Glendale/Scottsdale/Phoenix area! Super Bowl 57 travel packages also include entrance into a welcome reception (featuring food, a premium open bar and a live DJ), a ticket to Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium, private motor coach transportation to and from the stadium on game day and entrance into Bullseye's 2023 The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 57.

Fans can call Bullseye Event Group today at 317-800-5689 for pricing and insider information regarding the Super Bowl 57 Travel Packages and the 2023 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 57!

About Bullseye Event Group:

Bullseye Event Group works in an official capacity with multiple NFL teams, NBA Teams and universities as the official events and travel partner, the hospitality partner or tailgate partner. These include: The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Pelicans, Ohio State, Northwestern, and Indiana University.

Bullseye Event Group has earned a reputation as being an industry leader in event hospitality prior to some of the biggest sporting events in the United States. Best described as "culinary events," Bullseye's official VIP events offer the opportunity to both see and be seen by some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sporting industries.

Bullseye Event Group offers fans VIP experiences a secure, official source of travel, hotel, pre-game parties and game tickets. Bullseye Event Group also offers ongoing hospitality at its fully owned Bullseye Event Center in Downtown Indianapolis directly across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium.

To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or call 317-800-5689.

