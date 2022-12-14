Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,693 in the last 365 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Increases Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW today approved a 14% annualized increase to the quarterly dividend. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share of Lamb Weston common stock.

"This increase is a clear demonstration of our capital allocation priority of returning cash to shareholders. This priority, along with investing in our business through capacity expansions and acquisitions to support long-term growth, and maintaining a strong balance sheet, consistently drive our capital allocation decisions," said President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Werner.

The dividend is payable on March 3, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 3, 2023.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006019/en/

You just read:

Lamb Weston Holdings Increases Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.