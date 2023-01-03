New release by Kathy martin, Threshold
Reflections on years of dark moments and the lessons learnt from itSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon Purchase link: https://amzn.to/3BByh1a
Spirituality is a state of connection—with oneself, with others, and with nature. The book highlights that taking care of yourself is necessary for survival. The paradox of our time is that while we are now internationally connected, our outlook on life gradually separates us spiritually and in every other manner, making us enter a very dark period.
If there is one aspect of spirituality that many people are unaware of, it is that part of the journey is learning more about who you are. It is referred to as "shadow labor" the book beautifully captures the journey of "Kathrin Martin," who lifted the curtain and took a critical look at herself when delving into that dark area. It is complex and messy; some practices do not engage in shadow work. However, if you determine that this is the work you must complete to improve your mental health, you should always ensure that you are supported.
"Threshold" is a book that explains the pursuit of spiritual wellness is to be religious. It encourages a realistic, compassionate, and composed response to family, job, and school issues. In other words, it gives you the strength to press forward toward success and trust your instincts. Self-evaluation is a crucial stage in developing spiritual wellness and meaning.
Spirituality and religion are frequently discussed together; they are not the same. Spirituality tends to be more concerned with one's development than religion, which tends to be more concerned with structures and doctrines. In other words, whereas spirituality enables you to investigate for yourself, religion may tell you what to believe.
Religion and attending church are two aspects of spirituality. Others see it as connecting with something greater than themselves and paving their life paths. Spirituality is ultimately about leading a life that is genuine and satisfying to you. It can impact every part of your life, including your relationships, work ethic, and sense of direction. What is spirituality, and how can you incorporate it more?
Kathy Martin
Amazon KDP
email us here