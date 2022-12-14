Submit Release
PHOTOS: Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom Induct the California Hall of Fame 15th Class

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom yesterday joined the California Museum to induct the 15th class of the California Hall of Fame.


California Hall of Famer Megan Rapinoe and First Partner Siebel Newsom with youth soccer players
California Hall of Famer Linda Ronstadt

California Hall of Famers Los Tigres Del Norte

California Hall of Famer Alonzo King

California Hall of Famer Roy Choi

California Hall of Famer Megan Rapinoe

California Hall of Famer Arlie Russell Hochschild

The inductees of the California Hall of Fame 15th class are:

  • Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter

  • Chef Roy Choi

  • Physicist Steven Chu

  • Ice skater Peggy Fleming

  • Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild

  • Choreographer Alonzo King

  • Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan

  • Soccer player Megan Rapinoe

  • Singer Linda Ronstadt

  • Artist Ed Ruscha

  • Band Los Tigres del Norte

Watch yesterday’s ceremony here.

###

