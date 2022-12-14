PHOTOS: Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom Induct the California Hall of Fame 15th Class

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom yesterday joined the California Museum to induct the 15th class of the California Hall of Fame.
California Hall of Famer Megan Rapinoe and First Partner Siebel Newsom with youth soccer players
California Hall of Famer Linda Ronstadt
California Hall of Famers Los Tigres Del Norte
California Hall of Famer Alonzo King
California Hall of Famer Roy Choi
California Hall of Famer Megan Rapinoe
California Hall of Famer Arlie Russell Hochschild
The inductees of the California Hall of Fame 15th class are:
Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter
Chef Roy Choi
Physicist Steven Chu
Ice skater Peggy Fleming
Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild
Choreographer Alonzo King
Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe
Singer Linda Ronstadt
Artist Ed Ruscha
Band Los Tigres del Norte
Watch yesterday’s ceremony here.
