Wide Open: The Andre Rison Story’s World Premiere Streaming Christmas Weekend
Sneak Preview of the Andre Rison and "Left Eye" Story Airing on AndreRisonMovie.com Courtesy of Amazon PrimeATLANTA, GA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The film Wide Open: The Andre Rison Story is coming to the big screen with a special sneak preview streaming Christmas weekend starting Friday, December 23, at 8 p.m. (ET) on AndreRisonMovie.com. Wide Open will be available online for a limited time and will be shown in select theaters, video-on-demand, and streaming platforms.
Wide Open: The Andre Rison Story is the story behind the football Hall of Fame nominated superstar Andre "Bad Moon" Rison’s ambition and determination to make it to the NFL while facing a racially charged environment. The film details Rison’s tumultuous relationship with "Left Eye" Lopes, from the group TLC, his friendship with Atlanta Falcons teammate Deion "Primetime" Sanders, and other personal and professional milestones. Wide Open is directed by Jerry D. May and written and executive produced by best-selling author Derrick Handspike and Andre Rison.
Visit AndreRisonMovie.com Christmas weekend to catch this tale of redemption finally told from Andre Rison’s perspective.
Wide Open: the Andre Rison Story {Official Trailer}