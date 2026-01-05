“The Pathway to Success” Business Wealth Conference Brings National Entrepreneurs and Financial Experts to Atlanta
A powerhouse lineup of nationally recognized entrepreneurs, wealth strategists, legal experts, and business leaders unite for a full-day of financial elevation.
Hosted by Andre Wanzo, Founder of The Wanzo Way (@a_wanzo), this highly anticipated conference will bring together some of the most influential and impactful voices in entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, financial literacy, and brand protection. Designed for entrepreneurs, professionals, and aspiring wealth builders, the conference delivers real-world strategies and actionable insights for sustainable economic growth.
This year’s distinguished speaker lineup includes:
**Herman Dolce Jr., Founder, Bella Sloan Enterprises (@haitian_ceo)
**Marcus Barney, CEO, Recession Proof (@him500)
**Joi Hunt, Esq., Business Attorney, The Firm (@joihunt_esq)
**Chenell Monique, Founder, Automations Bae (@automations.bae)
**Derrick Whitehead, Founder & CEO, Alpha Inc. Economic Masonry (@derrickpwhitehead)
A Transformational Experience for Entrepreneurs, Visionaries & Wealth Builders
The Pathway to Success is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge, tools, and inspiration needed to take ownership of their financial futures. From business funding and credit building to automation, legal protection, and investment strategies, the conference offers practical, actionable game plans taught by leaders with proven success.
Event Details: The Pathway to Success – The Definitive Business Wealth Conference of 2026
Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Venue: Londzell Performing Arts Theatre Address: 3993 LaVista Rd., Tucker, GA 30084
Tickets: Available now at www.PATHWAY2026.com
