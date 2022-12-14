Governor Carney Announces Transformative Seaford Economic Development Project

SEAFORD, Del. – Governor John Carney on Tuesday joined local officials, business leaders, and community members to announce a transformative economic development project in the City of Seaford. A combination of private and public investment will fund the redevelopment of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center into a multi-purpose community facility that includes on-site health care services, an education hub, early learning center, co-working space, and a job skills center.

This project is the result of a state, city, and nonprofit partnership to redevelop a shopping center in a city that was hit hard by COVID-19.

Funding for this project came from the following entities:

$3.1 million from the City of Seaford

$2 million from the State of Delaware

$500,000 from 9th Street Development Company

The new facility will have the following features:

Public Wi-Fi availability

A higher education hub focusing on workforce development trainings and courses

A medical facility

An early learning center

A co-working space for start-up companies

“We need to promote prosperity for all areas of our state, and we have the opportunity to revitalize this center in Seaford that was once a source for good jobs and an economic engine for Sussex County,” said Governor Carney. “This investment represents not just the revitalization of this center, but the future of western Sussex. I want to thank Mayor Genshaw, Representative Short, Senator Richardson, members of the Seaford Council, and Rob Herrera for partnering with us and transforming this center to be the core of the community once again.”

“The sale of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center is a positive step forward for the city of Seaford,” said State Senator Bryant Richardson. “Mayor David Genshaw, City Manager Charles Anderson and the city staff worked for years to negotiate the terms for the purchase of the center. I know Mayor Genshaw was in regular contact with Governor John Carney to request his help with the sale. Our city will benefit greatly from the improvements to the center. This is an important day for Seaford.”

“This shopping center has not only been an eyesore for decades but it’s also been a drag on redeveloping this portion of Seaford,” said State Representative Danny Short. “This project will not only remove a major impediment to revitalizing the western gateway to the city, it’s doing it in a way that will set this area up for success for many years to come.”

“This is a great day for Seaford and our surrounding area. The Nylon Capital Shopping Center for years was an icon of Seaford’s success, only to become a reminder of where we once stood. Today is a new beginning,” said Mayor David Genshaw. “We thank Governor Carney for his partnership in the vision of a better Seaford. To any current or past elected officials, as well as any current or past City of Seaford employees, we say thank you for getting us to this point of revitalization. Thank you to Sussex County who played an integral part in the start of this conversation. Lastly, Rob Herrera and the team with 9th Street Development Co., we thank you for your willingness to take on this project. Your gifts and talents will make this site something really special.”

“This Nylon Shopping Center project is the result of a community of leaders coming together and demanding a change,” said Rob Herrera of 9th Street Development Company. “It’s impossible to quantify the importance of the Nylon Shopping Center to the local community, and our team at 9th Street Development Company does not take that lightly. We are eager to breathe new life into this shopping center with a diverse group of tenants spanning co-working, health care, higher education, and the workforce training that DelTech will provide. Our team is eager to continue to engage with the local community to program the site for success for years to come!”

“As a lifelong resident of the Seaford and Laurel area, it is very exciting to not only see the development of this center coming to fruition for this community I care deeply about, but also to be a part of the project through my role at Delaware Tech,” said Justina Thomas, vice president for academic affairs at Delaware Technical Community College. “We are planning to offer industrial training and comprehensive healthcare programs at the center when it opens. As always, Delaware Tech will bring its experience in offering programs that meet the needs of the community and industry.”

View video of the announcement on Governor Carney’s YouTube page.

View photos from the announcement on Governor Carney’s Flickr page.

###