A Message from TarantisT, Iranian Metal Band Drops New Single “Revolution”
Iranian metal band TarantisT have been active with their social-political content and music to support Iran's Revolution.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of years ago, at the direction of Cyrus the Great, Iran became the first cradle of human rights in the world. Yet the nation’s current rulers have the greatest animosity for human rights and freedom. Mass murder and genocide with war weapons by terrorist regime of Iran has been happening inside the country, specifically since late September 2022 after murdering #Mahsa_Amini by the government of Iran. The entire nation (inside and outside of Iran) are raising and protesting to change the current situation now, and after the violent crackdown of protesters by authorities, protest soon changed its nature to A Revolution. Women are leading this movement claiming freedom and their basic rights. Many ordinary people, young students from middle school to university, artists, journalists, athletes and etc. have been arrested and most of them have been sentenced with death penalty. Prisoners including young and minor girls are being raped inside the prison by authorities.
Iranian metal band TarantisT have been active with their social-political content and music during all these years. The band has release 6 songs since September to support the cause, the movement and their people. Their new song “Revolution” has just been released on all platforms, where the band says “This is not a protest, this is a Revolution”.
TarantisT is producing new songs on a daily/weekly basis to march towards this Revolution with all Iranians seeking freedom and liberty for their country with the main slogan of “Women, Life, Freedom”.
Instagram, TikTok and some other social medias have put limitation and restrictions to TarantisT’s accounts due to posting images and footages of the protest, violence of the Islamic Republic authorities and due to the use of social-political hashtags.
Listen to “Revolution” here: https://youtu.be/PQAklA6ChEo
About TarantisT:
Formed in 2000 by a group of young underground metal heads, TarantisT originated in the basement alternative rock and heavy metal scenes in their native Tehran, Iran. Having to perform secretly but loudly often proved to be difficult, but after sparking a following via word of mouth in the underground, the band soon began to garner international recognition. Within just a few years, international media correspondents inspired by their story (including BBC, SKY, CNN, NPR, Metal Hammer and Kerrang) started visiting Tehran to meet and talk with TarantisT. These news reports and articles aided TarantisT in cultivating a worldwide following – motivating the band to relocate to the United States Los Angeles in 2008.
The band was invited to play several festivals like SXSW, CMJ, Canadian Music Week and Intergalactic Fest. TarantisT quickly added to their touring repertoire, performing on the same stages as Metallica, Motörhead, Stone Temple Pilots, Muse, Cheap Trick, Voivod, Sum 41, My Ruin, Ben Harper and many more.
Read more about TarantisT at Rolling Stone here:
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/iran-musician-compilation-homanity-1146276/
