Bankers Life & Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company News

Logos of bankers life and Colorado bankers life insurance companies

On November 22, 2022, the North Carolina court decided to place life insurers Bankers Life Insurance Company and Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company (Global Bankers) into liquidation, however a final order has not yet been issued. Information about the companies’ liquidation can be found on the North Carolina Department of Insurance and the companies’ websites:

Once a final court order is issued granting liquidation, the life and health insurance guaranty associations in the states where Bankers Life and Colorado Bankers Life were licensed to do business will be tasked with continuing coverage and paying eligible claims, subject to guaranty association coverage limits and the terms and conditions of coverage.

Contact Information: Policyholders with questions about policies, claims, or related to liquidation should call the numbers below for more information or assistance:

  • Bankers Life Insurance Co. — 833-658-2840
  • Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co. — 833-658-2841

