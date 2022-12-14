LoanPASS Launches New Website to Highlight its Multi-Product Decisioning Capabilities for All Lenders & Lending Markets
New Positioning and Messaging Lays Foundation for Diversification and Long-term Strategic Growth
The launch of our new website is just one of many measures we're taking to reflect the versatility of our rules engine to address the needs of multiple lending markets.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoanPASS, a next-gen decisioning automation platform has launched a new website to highlight the fintech’s ever-broadening coverage. LoanPASS’s rules engine provides unique flexibility allowing for custom-configuration and complete control over products and pricing for any product for all lending entities, as well as any type of decisioning required,
— Bill Mitchell, LoanPASS CRO
“One of the many things that makes LoanPASS unique is that it’s used by all types of lenders including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and others,” stated Bill Mitchell, CRO of LoanPASS. “However, we have industries outside of the lending industry planning to use it because of the platform’s unparalleled customizability. So, we wanted to reflect that versatility with a new website.”
LoanPASS is a next-generation product and pricing engine that was designed from the ground up to swiftly configure and house any type of loan product along with ease of pricing changes. The immense flexibility and control that LoanPASS gives lending entities the ability to self-manage loan programs on-the-fly, which is lauded by users as a game-changing tool that provides a unique competitive advantage. LoanPASS uses iFrame integrations to embed product and pricing functionality on clients’ websites with their own branding, and APIs are free to third-party providers.
About LoanPASS:
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Miami, Fla., LoanPASS is led by seasoned industry veterans with decades of experience. The company's flagship product, LoanPASS, is a modern data-driven product decisioning and pricing engine that is elegantly designed and easy to use. A SaaS-based solution that resides in the cloud, its open modern APIs allow seamless integrations with leading CRM, POS, and LOS providers, allowing for easy and cost-effective system-to-system connectivity. The LoanPASS solution empowers mortgage investors, independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions, and private lenders with unparalleled control over loan products, pricing, stipulations, and underwriting decision output. LoanPASS is unique among fintech solutions, as it is the only platform able to handle any lending product — from the most complex mortgage to consumer, personal, business, and commercial loans — making it an ideal solution to streamline lending processes within different vertical markets. In 2022, LoanPASS was recognized as one of Miami's fastest-growing fintechs. To learn more, visit the company’s website at www.LoanPASS.io or call 561-254-5971.
