RELEASE: DCCA Disciplinary Actions Through November 2022

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and the state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of November 2022 taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawaii. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise of claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF NURSING

Respondent: Shauna L. Marlowe

Case Number: RNS 2021-311-L

Sanction: $300 fine

Effective Date: 11-3-22

RICO alleges Respondent was disciplined by the State of California, in potential violation of HRS § 457-12(a)(8). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Richettia E. Walker

Case Number: RNS 2021-292-L

Sanction: Voluntary surrender of license

Effective Date: 8-4-22

On or about May 9, 2022, RICO filed a disciplinary action against Respondent’s nursing license alleging Respondent violated HRS § 457-12(a)(8). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

CONTRACTORS LICENSE BOARD

Respondents: Lankford Construction Company; Bruce Vernooy

Case Number: CLB 2021-198-L

Sanction: $100,000

Effective Date: 11-18-22

RICO alleges that Respondents contracted with an unlicensed contractor to perform flooring and renovation of the Target store located at 4380 Lawehana Street, Honolulu, Hawaii, and that Respondent Vernooy, RME, was not in Hawaii during work on the project, in potential violation of HRS § 444-17(17) and HAR §§ 16-77-71(a)(4) and 16-77-71(a)(5). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: H.K. Construction Corp. and Angie C. Kim

Case Number: CLB 2020-213-L

Sanction: $2,500

Effective Date: 11-18-22

RICO alleges that Respondents entered into a written contract for a project but failed to include the names and license numbers of two sub-contractors that provided work on the project, in potential violation of HRS §§ 444-17(12) and HAR § 16-77-80(a)(5). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Respondent: Tabula Rasa Healthcare Group, Inc., dba Medwiserx

Case Number: PHA 2022-29-L and PHA 2022-31-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 10-20-22

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by other states and failed to timely report the disciplinary actions to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13) and 436B-19(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Vertisis Custom Pharmacy, LLC

Case Number: PHA 2022-48-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 10-20-22

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the State of Nevada, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

