Willow Lake Métis Nation Citizens Celebrated as Recipients of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medals
Five citizens of the WLMN will be celebrated as recipients of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal recognizing their significant contributions.
It is a great honour for citizens of our Nation to be included in this process and to have our contributions recognized.”ANZAC, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) will be celebrating the invaluable contribution of five Nation citizens as they are honoured as recipients of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal recognizing their significant contributions to Alberta.
— Stella Lavallee
WLMN citizens receiving this recognition include:
Mary McKenzie – Elder
Mary McKenzie is a descendent from one of the historical Métis families. Born and raised in Anzac, Mary has always lived a traditional lifestyle and continues to stay true to her Métis roots.
Mary has shared a wealth of knowledge as an elder of Willow Lake Métis Nation. Her teachings have helped preserve the Nation’s culture and history, and her continued support will help guide it into the future.
Justin Bourque
As Vice President and CEO of Willow Lake Métis Nation Justin has worked to restructure an organization that is accountable, driven for community prosperity, and culturally grounded while protecting and enhancing the Nation’s rights and strengthening relations with government and Indigenous groups.
Joyce Quintal
A long-time resident of Anzac, Joyce is both board treasurer and senior accounting clerk for Willow Lake Métis Nation. She works hard to secure the Nation’s success by being collaborative, transparent, building capacity, and focusing on preserving Métis culture.
Jessica VanEe
Jessica VanEe serves the Nation as board secretary. Born and raised in Anzac, she is a proud advocate for her community. As both a board member and office manager, she strives to affect positive change for all citizens in the Nation. She also provides invaluable support to Willow Lake Métis Group.
Feather Bourque Jenner
Feather has lived in the community since she was born and has dedicated her life to serving it. She joined the Willow Lake Métis Nation board at the age of 16 and remains on it today. Being a descendent of Residential School survivors and trappers is what drives her to serve her Nation.
7,000 Albertans will receive the medal as a symbolic recognition of the Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary and based on the number of Albertans recognized in the 2005 Alberta Centennial Medal and the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Medal Program.
“It is a great honour for citizens of our Nation to be included in this process and to have our contributions recognized,” said Willow Lake Métis Nation’s President and Senior Manager, External Relations and Community Relations, Stella Lavallee. Adding, “I am especially pleased to see Mary McKenzie, one of our WLMN elders being recognized. Mary’s steadfast commitment to preserving and sharing our culture is essential to our success as a nation and to the future of Alberta.”
To learn more about the WLMN, visit: https://www.wlmn.ca/
About Willow Lake Métis Nation
Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) is a Métis community residing within the Hamlet of Anzac. WLMN’s roots lie in the history of the fur trade in Alberta and the economic and political circumstances that evolved during and after the fur trade.
The historical Willow Lake community was close to trade and travel routes that connected Fort McMurray and Willow Lake to Lac La Loche to the east, to Fort Chipewyan to the north, and to Lac La Biche to the south. Willow Lake Métis people lived on and derived their livelihood from the lands between these locations through much of the later fur trade period, and WLMN people continue to use these lands to exercise their Indigenous rights, sustain their culture and identity as Métis people, support their community, and pass their knowledge and way of life on to their descendants. Key Métis family lines represented in the WLMN community include Bourque, Cardinal, Huppie, Lavallee, McKenzie, Quintal, and Whitford.
For more information, visit: https://www.wlmn.ca/about-us
