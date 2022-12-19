Bryan World Productions releases IMPRESSIONS MAGAZINE OF THE ARTS exploring the 1974 Harlem Arts & Culture Renaissance
IMPRESSIONS MAGAZINE OF THE ARTS https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV_Impressions_Magazine_of_the_Arts.htm
IMPRESSIONS was an underground cultural snapshot of the times. The significance of this short lived yet powerful Magazine Series cannot be over-stated.
IMPRESSIONS MAGAZINE is Re-issued due to popular demand, educational & historical curiosity. Bryan shares with us what the profound experience of this special time period looked, smelled & read like.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Executive Producers are proud to present the Special Collectors Editions of IMPRESSIONS MAGAZINE OF THE ARTS.
No Internet, No Photoshop, No iPads or Smartphones, No Email, No Blockbuster Video, No Peace... It was 1974!
IMPRESSIONS MAGAZINE is all about the Arts!...
Theater Arts, Photography, Essays, Poetry, Graphic Arts, Music, Fashion, interviews with playwrights, Minority Film Directors, Community Leaders, Composers/Musicians, Actors, Reggae Stars, Graphic Artists, Designers, Choreographers, Essayists, Poets, Civil Rights Leaders, Martial Artists, Novelists, Singers of all genres as well as East and West Coast Hollywood luminaries.
IMPRESSIONS offers an underground cultural, on-the-ground snapshot of the times. (December 1974 - June 1976)
The 1970's was a tumultuous time. US President Richard Nixon was impeached and forced to resign from office in 1974 after the revelations of the Watergate scandal became public. We experienced the fall of Saigon and the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. In 1973, America was held hostage to a Middle East oil crisis and Disco Music exploded with Donna Summer reigning as Disco Queen in the mid to late 1970's. In 1977, 'Saturday Night Fever' made a star of John Travolta and rolled on to become a huge commercial hit. Novelist Tom Wolfe referred to the 1970's as the ‘Me decade’ or as the ‘Third Great Awakening.’
“The hippie culture which started in the latter half of the 1960's, waned by the early 1970's and faded towards the middle part of the decade, which involved opposition to the Vietnam War, opposition to nuclear weapons, the advocacy of world peace, and hostility to the authority of government and big business. The environmentalist movement began to increase dramatically in this period.” - Wikipedia.com
The Black Arts Movement was born.
In 1971, underground independent African-American Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles released his film titled, 'Sweet Sweetback's Baadassssss Song,' for a modest budget of $150,000 and went on to gross an amazing $10 Million Dollars. Van Peebles not only directed, scripted, and edited the film, but also wrote the score and directed the marketing campaign. A prolific and diverse Artist, Van Peebles in that same year also directed his hit Broadway play, 'Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death' (he wrote the musical book and score.)
TIME MAGAZINE describes the Black Arts Movement as the “single most controversial moment in the history of African-American literature – possibly in American literature as a whole.” The Black Arts Repertory Theater is a key institution of the Black Arts Movement. The movement was one of the most important times in the African-American literature. It inspired Black People to establish their own publishing houses, magazines, journals and art institutions. According to the Academy of American Poets, “many Writers---Native Americans, Latinos/Latinas, Gays and Lesbians, and younger generations of African-Americans have acknowledged their debt to the Black Arts movement.”
The Black Arts Movement, although short, is essential to the history of the United States. It spurred political activism and use of speech throughout every African American community. It allowed African-Americans the chance to express their voices in the mass media as well as becoming involved in communities. It was within this context that in 1974 Bob Bryan created, organized and published IMPRESSIONS MAGAZINE OF THE ARTS. Mr. Bryan's indie publishing house was located in the epicenter of the Black Arts Movement, 145th & Lenox Avenue in Harlem, NYC.
"As Literary Editor, I will be looking for those Poet/Artists who have not been able to have anything published; those who are little heard of because they do not have access to other magazines because of either the political (progressive) and or experimental content of their work..." - Baron James Ashanti, Literary Editor
Re-issued due to popular demand, educational and historical curiosity, Mr. Bryan shares with us what the profound experience of this special time period looked, smelled and read like. The significance of this short lived yet powerful Magazine Series cannot be over-stated and should definitely be considered 'required viewing' and experienced first-hand by all generations who yearn to know the truth of our history, who we are and where we were coming from.
“Those who are unaware of history are destined to repeat it.” - George Santayana, Philosopher, Essayist, Poet, and Novelist
Artists who appeared in IMPRESSIONS MAGAZINE OF THE ARTS (not in any special order): Bob Marley, Melvin Van Peebles, Piri Thomas, Novella Nelson, Adrienne Kennedy, James Baldwin, Jon Lucien, Richard Wesley, Dick Anthony Williams, Cleavon Little, Ed Bullins, Barbara Ann Teer, D'urville Martin, Bob Bryan, Earl 'Fatha' Hines, Ron Van Clief, Dr. Maya Angelou, Dr. Ademola, Blue Magic, Woodie King Jr., Oscar Brown Jr., Baron James Ashanti, Harry Belafonte, Eugene Redmond, LeRoy Clarke, Dianne McIntyre, Arthur Flowers, Joe Lee Wilson, Bill Gunn, Askia Muhammad Toure, Sebastian Clarke, Dindga McCannon, Nikki Coleman, Otis Sallid, Ernell Elizabeth Worrell, Brent James, John Oliver Killens, Camille Yarbrough, Hector Lino Jr., Calvin Wilson, Bob Wisdom, Fern Stanford, Bob Ellison, Viola Burley, Mel Wight, C.O. Simpkins, MD, IBN Mukhtrra Mustapha, and many more.
Mr. Bryan is the Creator / Director of the long-running multi award-winning GV Docu-Series (www.graffitiverite.com.)
Bob Bryan
Bryan World Productions
