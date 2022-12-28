Wine Guardian Announces New Products to the Sentinel Series Line of Wine Cellar Cooling Units
Wine Guardian introduces larger capacity sizes to their line of Sentinel Series ducted and ducted split wine cellar cooling units.NORTH SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Guardian, the leader in wine cellar cooling systems, has announced new Sentinel Series ducted and ducted split wine cellar cooling systems in larger sizes. These systems offer greater cooling capacities with the industry leading features of the Sentinel Series. These systems have a max capacity between 6300 to 1500 BTU to properly cool large wine rooms down to optimal wine storage temperatures.
These new systems will contain the following features:
- New durable UL rated composite material removable panels and duct collars
- Captive quarter-turn fasteners
- New larger chassis with added insulation
- Heavy duty double wall insulated duct collars
- A bold and unique design with distinctive Sentinel Series color scheme
- Coated coils on the evaporator
- Bundled options for ease of application
- Newly designed integrated humidifier for larger Sentinel Series systems
The new Sentinel Series systems will start shipping out January 2023 as Wine Guardian begins to phase out the old style of units and switch over manufacturing lines to the Sentinel Series.
For more information on Wine Guardian products, visit wineguardian.com.
Wine Guardian is a registered trademark of Air Innovations®, which designs and manufactures Wine Guardian wine cellar cooling units at its headquarters in North Syracuse, New York. Air Innovations, established in 1986, builds specialty air conditioning, refrigeration, and environmental control products that also are used in defense, aerospace, healthcare, semiconductor, and other industries.
