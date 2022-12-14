Tourism in Ciociaria: The relaunch initiative with Living Ciociaria
The Cascata Grande is formed by the left arm of the Liri river and is about 27 metres high: one of the few waterfalls to be found in the historic centre of a city, unique in Italy and in Europe.
Art, history, culture, landscapes and unique places abound in Ciociaria.
Art, history, culture, landscapes and unique places abound in Ciociaria.”ATINA, FROSINONE, ITALY, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In contrast to the widespread post-pandemic resurgence of visitors attracted by clean seas and white sand, a small niche of international travelers is opting for different places in Italy. According to a new survey by the Catholic University of Milan, foreign visitors visiting or planning holidays in Italy's naturalistic and hilly areas have increased by 60%, with lesser-known destinations retaining greater appeal for adventurous tourists.
— Alessio Pellegrini
Source:
In terms of offers dedicated to the Italian tourism sector in 2020/2021, according to the Italian Chamber of Commerce, Lazio is second only to Lombardy and ranks second among Italian regions. For Lazio, 72,000 tourism enterprises are expected to be registered in the fourth quarter of 2021, with a growth rate of 11.5% in 2022/2023. Latina with 9 per cent, Rome with 78 per cent, Frosinone with 6.4 per cent and Viterbo and Rieti with 4.4 per cent and 2 per cent of tourism enterprises in the province of Rome alone are next in order of concentration. In recent years, several DMOs have been established in the province of Frosinone with the aim of protecting and promoting tourism.
As part of a research collaboration with the University of Cassino and Southern Lazio, Living Ciociaria launched a study on the social and environmental effects of events on the territory, with a focus on those in the villages of the so-called 'inland area'.
"Many American visitors told us straight away that they wanted to get away from the typical VIP resorts, which are beautiful but often crowded, expensive and fashionable," said Luca Antonellis, vice president of Living Ciociaria, adding that "Cycling among the lakes and settlements of Ciociaria's hinterland, fishing and trekking along lonely mountain trails are among the most popular tourist attractions. Beyond the traditional destinations that everyone chooses, Ciociaria is rich in wonderful lakes and quiet mountain parks, unknown even to most of the inhabitants themselves, which are eclipsed by the most popular resorts.”
Living Ciociaria, a DMO (Destination Marketing Organization) whose founders include experts in the hotel sector, experiential tourism, and cultural tourism, as well as the leader of a project that for the first time unites different territories in the Province of Frosinone, created by private companies and the tourism sector for the redevelopment and growth of tourist accommodation, has launched the initiative 'Ciociaria, full of new Beginnings'. It will be active on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and TikTok until mid-February with the hashtag #CiociariaWishList2023. With new beginnings and positive wishes, the goal of the initiative for 2023 is to draw attention to Ciociaria. The campaign will focus on 18 different countries.
Alessio Pellegrini, president of Living Ciociaria, emphasized that "our goal is to become one of the leading destinations in the Mediterranean in 2023," adding that "Art, history, culture, landscapes and unique places abound in Ciociaria.
The organizations and individuals who grasped the relevance of being able to access financial help for the development of organizations they had already signaled the need for several times in the past, in a place rich in tourist attractions and innovative and professional talent, were fascinating and wonderful opportunities."
Alessio Pellegrini
Living Ciociaria
+39 0776 166 6909
info@livingciociaria.it
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn