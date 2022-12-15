Project 42 International launches Bible College for Entrepreneurs
Take the limits off your Life and Business
When you can do the common things of life in an uncommon way, you will command the attention of the world.”POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project 42 International announced the launch of its Bible College for Entrepreneurs with a flagship 10 month full immersion program.
— George Washington Carver
The one-of-a-kind program trains entrepreneurs who are chasing after the rainbow of God’s promises to take the limits off their lives and businesses. It combines spiritual training and practical exercises including modules on Kingdom Identity, courageous leadership, taking the limits off, balance and boundaries, team building and transforming culture as well as in-depth bible study. There are also 1 to 1 coaching and networking opportunities available.
The name of the College comes from the book of Matthew, which states there are 42 generations from Abraham to Jesus, but only lists 41 names. The missing generation, according to College Director Jenny Lee, is those who are born again in Christ.
“Generation 42 is a peculiar generation, more empowered, more equipped and, dare I say, more blessed than any generation that came before us.”
Chasing rainbows is normally used as a euphemism for those who are unrealistic and expect the impossible but Lee says, “Sometimes God ideas do appear unrealistic to those who are too accustomed to the status quo. Ask Florence Nightingale, Madam CJ Walker, William Wilberforce, George Washington Carver, Jessie Owens and Martin Luther King Jr. They married wisdom and obedience with secrets that could only be obtained from the presence of God to make the promises of God a reality, but others thought they were just chasing rainbows”.
The premium training program uniquely combines the best of the teachings from the Charis Bible College and the Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry, as well as international Guest Speakers who help students to look at the Bible through different lens to gain practical insights and applications to their lives and businesses.
As well as the flagship program the College also offers shorter courses such as the Taster Module, Monthly and Semester programs, Saturday Intensives and a summer mission trip that would allow students to go to Europe or the Caribbean as well as opportunities in South Florida.
At a time when the world is in economic crisis, we need entrepreneurs who not only act with integrity and skill but who are able to partner with God and stay the course until what seemed impossible becomes a reality for the transformation of our culture.
Applications are open now for the 2023 Project 42 training on www.project42international.com
DATES
Online Classes are open to anyone globally and begin in January 2023
In-person Classes run every Monday evening and one Saturday per month from February – November 2023
VENUE LOCATION FOR IN-PERSON TRAINING
The Forum
600 SW 3rd St
Pompano Beach
Florida 33060
PRICING
Prices range from $279 to $2,799. Early Bird Discounts until December 15th and some additional Christmas discounts available until December 24th.
All year discounts are available to under-represented groups such as Women Entrepreneurs and people of the global majority.
