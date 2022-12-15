The White Lotus: Plan The Perfect Trip To Sicily (Without The Murder)
If you watched Season 2 of The White Lotus and loved Sicily, here's the dreamy Italian vacation Tanya McQuoid was hoping for.
Lugos Travel successfully customizes trips by fitting each traveler into 4 archetypes (savor, excite, explore and pampered). This allows us to plan the trip of your dreams in 5 minutes!”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The White Lotus Season 2 finale has just wrapped and has already been renewed for a third season.
The show has left millions wondering, "How can I go to Sicily?"
Celebrity travel planner, Shane Mahoney, plans adventures for celebrities, politicians and dignitaries. As an expert curator and founder of Lugos Travel, Mahoney has developed a proprietary cutting-edge software (the only travel company in the industry to help travelers book a luxurious style vacation in 5 minutes or less). More on this below. Meantime, here is Shane Mahoney’s perfect trip to Sicily, and his tips for an extravagant trip to Sicily, White Lotus style, without the drama.
LUGOS TRAVEL TOP TIPS FOR ENJOYING SICILY (WITHOUT GETTING MURDERED):
*Swap a stranger's mansion in Palermo for Palmero's Cathedral and the Mercato del Capo Historical Center
*Take Yachts with local, vetted and certified tour operators
*Don't eat at the hotel. There are 89 Michelin star restaurants in Sicily to dine at let your tastebuds travel to the local delicacies.
*The only violent eruption on your trip should be visual at the Alcantara Gorges or Etna Volcano(s)
With 66 private tours in 19 countries and growing, Lugos Travels offers indelible luxurious, personalized possibilities. Lugos Travel has a personal curated trip planned within 5 minutes with its industry leading technology. The unique software breaks down travelers into archetypes. “With zero questions up front, Lugos Travel successfully customizes trips by fitting each traveler into 1 of 4 archetypes (savor, excite, explore and pampered). This allows us to plan the trip of your dreams in 5 minutes,” says Mahoney.
Whether it’s to Sicily or Tokyo, for more information on booking a trip with Lugo’s Travel, plan your trip here. (And FYI - murder is not on the itinerary).
Lugos Travel Experience