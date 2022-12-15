Grape Solar Partners with Pacific Coast Wire & Cable Made in America
New Addition to The Oregon Solar Industrial Park (OSIP)
THINK BIG, ACT SMALL; THINK GLOBAL, ACT SMALL; UNDER PROMISE, OVER DELIVER; ALWAYS CHALLENGING, NEVER IMPOSSIBLE!”EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grape Solar, Inc. is now partnered with Pacific Coast Wire & Cable, an American company that provides wire, cable, and Balance of System (BOS) management for the solar industry. Cables are a vital part of the solar panel industry and a welcomed addition to the Oregon Solar Industrial Park. The Oregon Solar Industrial Park (OSIP) is a vision Grape Solar has planned since the company started more than a decade ago in Eugene, Oregon in 2009.
— Ocean Yuan
Pacific Coast Cable and Wiring has been in business for over 3 years, and they have a team with over 35 years of experience. They are in Minden, NV, and they will be supplying cable for the consortium of customers in the Oregon Solar Industrial Park.
Ocean Yuan, CEO of Grape Solar, commented on the new partnership, " Grape Solar differentiates us by partnering with vertical and horizontal supply chain value providers globally over the last 15 years. As the world is marching towards localization everywhere, we strongly believe in making all the solar panel components in America for the American market. We have worked with Greg's team in providing utility scale solar projects for some of the largest developers in the U.S.A., now it's time to make the products in America. With this partnership, our horizon has just expanded to the smallest but important items in the PV installation, greatly satisfying our customers by delivering products locally at the volume they need, the cost they want, and the quality they expect.”
When asked what this partnership means for Pacific Coast Wire & Cable, President and Co-Founder Greg Lafayette responded, “This partnership allows Pacific Coast Wire & Cable to expand our horizons into additional and existing markets. We are excited to be involved with Grape Solar in enhancing and expanding our ‘Made in America’ strategy.”
