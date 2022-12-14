Fandl, LLC and The Gagnon Group, LLC Announce Merger

Two entities to join and form FandlGagnon, LLC

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fandl, LLC, a tax advisory firm based in New Jersey, and The Gagnon Group, LLC, a tax consulting and technology firm based in Boston, today announced that in January of 2023, the two will combine to form FandlGagnon, LLC.

The combination will create a national firm with a wider and deeper scope of tax services and competencies to help clients plan, manage, and comply with the ever-expanding web of tax requirements at the federal, state, and local levels.

Both firms were founded by ex-Big 4 tax partners and have been delivering an array of creative tax consulting, compliance and technology services and solutions to Fortune 500 and middle-market companies for decades, with a common goal of helping organizations best manage their tax obligations and opportunities.

“We’re incredibly excited at this coming together of our two firms,” said Bill Gagnon. “We’re very well aligned in our goal to collaboratively develop and execute strategies and processes that help our clients create cost efficiencies while minimizing the impact of taxes on their financial performance.”

“We have a deep appreciation for the trust and confidence our clients have placed in our individual firms,” added Glen Fandl. “We are confident that the FandlGagnon merger will only further enhance the value of our services for our clients.”

In addition, through their membership in BOKS International, a Top 15 global alliance of almost 100 professional service firms, FandlGagnon will have the ability to assist clients in nearly every tax jurisdiction in the world.

About Fandl, LLC

Fandl, LLC is a tax services firm specializing in state and local tax with an emphasis on outsourcing. Fandl professionals offer skills and expertise that are unparalleled, leveraging world-class experiences to provide ambitious, creative, and cost-efficient tax solutions to their clients. Fandl maintains offices in New Jersey, Nevada, Texas, and the Philippines.

About The Gagnon Group, LLC

The Gagnon Group, LLC (GAGNONtax), has been specializing in tax consulting, compliance, and technology for over 20 years. GAGNONtax works closely with professionals nationwide to solve their tax challenges using creative strategies and expertly crafted technology. GAGNONtax maintains offices in Massachusetts, Texas, and Ohio.