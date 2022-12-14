Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,198 in the last 365 days.

Latino Tax Pro and MyTAXPrepOffice Announce Strategic Partnership to Benefit Bank Product Preparers

MyTAXPrepOffice logo/electronic devices

MyTAXPrepOffice can be used on any device, any time, anywhere.

A partnership designed to assist tax preparers who want to easily add bank products to their service offerings.

All Latino Tax Pro members can benefit from MyTAXPrepOffice’s suite of tools designed to make it easy to use the skills they’ve acquired to increase their business by using bank products.”
— Squire Dahl, President
CHEYENNE, WY, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latino Tax Pro, the premier provider of online tax training in both English and Spanish, and Advanced Tax Solutions LLC, creators of MyTAXPrepOffice professional tax preparation software, today announced a partnership designed to assist tax preparers who want to easily add bank products to their service offerings.

With remote work playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, taxpayers can now choose their tax preparer based not only on location but also on the quality of service. Tax professionals recognize that they need to increase their service offerings to remain competitive. The Latino Tax Pro - MyTAXPrepOffice partnership combines convenient tax preparation training with the best in tax preparation technology to help tax preparers offer financial products easily through their software at an affordable price.

“The partnership is a powerful combination. MyTAXPrepOffice has been offering our clients discounted access to Latino Tax Pro’s unique e-book and online training system since June 2022 and the response has been phenomenal. We want to make sure that all Latino Tax Pro members can benefit from MyTAXPrepOffice’s suite of tools designed to make it easy to use the skills they’ve acquired to increase their business by using bank products,” said Squire Dahl, President of Advanced Tax Solutions LLC.

“At Latino Tax Fest last year, the recurring conversation we were having with attendees was how to grow their business and stay competitive with the big box preparers. First and foremost, it’s getting the best price for your software. Secondly, bank products are a quick and easy way to add revenue while giving their customers the option to pay tax preparation fees with their refund,” says Maurice Orr, Sales Manager for MyTAXPrepOffice. “Our bank product fees are low meaning the tax preparer can add money to their bottom line while still offering bank products at a fair price.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to the Latino tax preparation community, MyTAXPrepOffice has added bilingual support staff to answer questions in English or Spanish, the ability to print all available IRS forms in Spanish, and free product demonstrations with knowledgeable Spanish sales experts. By connecting MyTAXPrepOffice’s powerful tools with the training resources of Latino Tax Pro, the partnership hopes to deliver breakthrough results for tax preparers serving the Latino community.

Visit MyTAXPrepOffice.com and LatinoTaxPro.com for more information.

Dana Thompson
Advanced Tax Solutions LLC
dana.thompson@advanced-taxsolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Discover MyTAXPrepOffice

You just read:

Latino Tax Pro and MyTAXPrepOffice Announce Strategic Partnership to Benefit Bank Product Preparers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.