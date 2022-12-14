Submit Release
Mohr Capital Gaining Momentum in Reno, NV Area

The Real Estate Investment Firm adds 600K Square Feet of Industrial Space

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital recently expanded into the Reno market with the completion of an industrial building and the acquisition of two land sites for future development. Located at 1500 Waltham Way in McCarran, Nevada, the speculative cross-dock building totals 596,400 square feet in size and will serve as distribution facility space. In alignment with Mohr Capital's rapidly growing footprint, the company has also acquired two additional land sites in the North Valleys submarket and Fernley for future industrial development.

"This is Mohr Capital's first project in the Reno area, and we're excited to be entering this market," said Mohr Capital CEO and Chairman Bob Mohr. "This project and our other upcoming developments in the area are a strategic response to the need for well-located Class A space in a rapidly growing market."

The building was fully leased during construction and sold to Dalfen Industrial upon its completion in September 2022. The building's general contractor was ARCO Murray.

About Mohr Capital 

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value exchange of office, industrial and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued and underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

To learn more about Mohr Capital, visit: https://www.mohrcap.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohr-capital-gaining-momentum-in-reno-nv-area-301703159.html

SOURCE Mohr Capital

