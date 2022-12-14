Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Bathtub Accessory for Babies (TLP-186)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to make using a full-size tub easier and safer for parents with babies," said an inventor, from Aurora, MO., "so I invented the BABY SEAT/ TUB WALL COMBO. My design would also require less water and it would increase safety and stability for the child."

The invention provides an effective way to create a smaller, contained bathing area for babies or toddlers within a full-size bathtub. In doing so, it offers an extremely stable bath seat for infants. As a result, it increases safety. It also helps to conserve water. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-186, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

