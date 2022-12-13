Submit Release
The President gets acquainted with the state of heat supply to the population

UZBEKISTAN, December 13 - The President of Uzbekistan visited Chilanzar Heating Plant of the Toshkent Issiqlik Markazi enterprise.

The complex was built in 1969. The boiler house has a capacity of 700 Gcal. The center provides heat energy to 921 apartment buildings and more than 100 social facilities.

In recent days, low gas pressure has been observed due to a sharp cooling, which makes it difficult to generate thermal energy at the required temperature.

The equipment and networks of the Chilanzar Heating Plant have exhausted their resources. There are heat transfer losses.

In this regard, the necessary measures were discussed.

The Head of the state noted the need for searching for alternative sources of heat production, reducing heat losses in wires and houses.

A proposal was approved to expand the generation of thermal energy by installing heating plants with a capacity of 2 megawatts in the districts of the city of Tashkent. One such installation will provide heat to 1,340 households. Due to the low price of production, the price will not increase.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the nearby Shirin mahalla. Entering the apartment buildings, he talked with residents, got acquainted with the conditions and asked about the state of the heat supply

