President visits a family orphanage

UZBEKISTAN, December 13 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the activities of a family orphanage in Nayman mahalla, Uchtepa district.

In Uzbekistan, the main attention is paid to orphans and children left without parental care. The number of families accepting such children is increasing thanks to the benefits provided by the state. 131 family orphanages have been created, which have adopted 808 boys and girls.

The family orphanage in Uchtepa district also became a logical continuation of activity in this direction. The two-story building was reconstructed by the National Guard. It has created conditions for 12 families to live. All apartments are provided with household appliances and furniture.

The President visited the family of Mr. Inomjon and Mrs. Dildora Davlatovs. They are raising 4 orphans.

The children said that they dreamed of living in a family, and this dream came true thanks to the care of the state.

All the children study together at secondary school No. 238.

The residential complex has 2 gyms, a mini-football stadium, children’s and workout grounds, a summer stage, an alley. Ornamental and fruit trees have been planted. On a small plot of land, families grow food for their table.

The Head of the state visited educational centers and sports clubs, talked with the youth.

A meeting on the development of districts of the city of Tashkent in the context of mahallas was held here.

Over the past 11 months, 650 projects have been implemented in the capital, thousands of jobs have been created. The number of new business entities in Uchtepa district increased by 1,110.

It was noted that Tashkent has great opportunities for the development of trade, industry and services. The task has been set to fully use this potential and turn the capital into a region free from unemployment.

The President paid special attention to solving social problems.

There are 584 mahallas in the capital. A large-scale improvement of roads is being carried out.

The Head of the state talked with the leaders of districts about the plans and requests of the population.

On their basis, measures were determined for repairing 44 social facilities, constructing a kindergarten, a clinic, a park of culture and recreation.

All 12 heating plants in Tashkent were built in 1968-1986, their equipment is outdated. Therefore, modern heat and power generating centers will be created based on 9 of them. As a result, more than 3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity will be generated annually in the capital.

Instructions were given on the constant saturation of markets with food products and ensuring public safety on the eve of the celebration of the New Year.

Source: UzA