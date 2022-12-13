Public transport in Tashkent to be replenished with new buses

UZBEKISTAN, December 13 - On December 13, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Bus Depot No.18 of the Toshshahartranskhizmat JSC.

A developed public transport system is one of the most important aspects of city life. But this area does not meet modern requirements in the city of Tashkent. In recent years a lot of housing has been built, the population has increased, and the city's territory has expanded. Every day, 1.3 million people use the capital’s public transport.

There are not enough buses in the Toshshahartranskhizmat system to meet this demand. Most of them are outdated. There are 90-100 buses less than the norm on the route. Priority of public transport on the streets is not observed. Passengers have to wait for buses for 20-30 minutes.

The Head of the state criticized this state of affairs and stressed that this should not be allowed, especially in such cold weather as these days. It was instructed to switch to an enhanced mode of operation and, as soon as possible, to establish the operation of additional buses on the most popular routes.

Buses of private enterprises will also be involved in this work. The state will subsidize part of their expenses. Traffic safety officials will take steps to prioritize bus traffic.

Instruction was also given to ensure the efficiency of transportation and the quality of service, to increase the wages of drivers.

A presentation of plans for the development of public transport in Tashkent was also held here. It was noted that 277 buses and electric buses were purchased and put into operation this year. Bus traffic control and payment systems are digitalized.

The Toshshahartranskhizmat serves 142 routes. Based on the forecast for an increase in passenger traffic, a new public transport network has been formed, consisting of 167 routes. To ensure these routes and fully cover the need for public transport in Tashkent, another 1,000 large-capacity buses are needed. Due to this, the interval of movement can be reduced to 7-10 minutes.

The President inspected the bus depot. This enterprise serves 74 thousand passengers per day on 22 routes.