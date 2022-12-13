Proposals for the transformation of the national airline considered

UZBEKISTAN, December 13 - On December 14, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation of proposals for the transformation of Uzbekistan Airways JSC.

The resolution of the President of Uzbekistan of April 30, 2021, defines the tasks for the transformation of civil aviation enterprises. Advanced foreign experience is studied, and experienced consultants are involved in this process.

To reform Uzbekistan Airways, the interaction was established with the team of Turkish specialist Ilker Ayci, the former Chairman of Turkish Airlines, under whose leadership it turned from a regional into a global player in the passenger air transportation market.

Today, Uzbekistan Airways faces similar tasks. It is planned to turn the country into an international transport hub, effectively using its geographical position and aviation infrastructure.

During the presentation, the Head of the state was informed about the developed strategy for the transformation and development of the national air carrier.

In accordance with it, measures will be taken to introduce a corporate governance system based on international experience in the airline, increase the aircraft fleet, improve the quality of service and expand the cargo transportation network. The privatization of the airline will be completed with the involvement of foreign investors based on world standards.

The main goal is to turn Uzbekistan Airways into a leading regional airline, as well as to provide flights accessible to the population on domestic and international routes.

The President approved these plans and stressed that they must be implemented as soon as possible.

“We are late in this area for ten years. The airline operates in the old way. Passengers are dissatisfied with the quality of service. This is our only way if we want to develop our economy and tourism”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Recommendations were given on the creation of a project office in the airline and coordination of the transformation process.

Source: UzA