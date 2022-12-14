How May We Help You? Janette Reever, Hampshire County

West Virginians are some of the kindest, most big-hearted people you’ll ever meet, and as a U.S. Senator, I’m proud to help West Virginians help others. Earlier this year, Mrs. Janette Reever of Hampshire County reached out for assistance receiving her passport. Mrs. Reever works for the Humane Society International, and she was set to travel to Costa Rica and Mexico this summer to train authorities and non-profit organizations in identifying, investigating and prosecuting cases of animal cruelty. My caseworker, Angie, immediately reached out to Mrs. Reever to offer assistance, and I contacted the National Passport Center to request her passport be expedited. I’m happy to report that within 24 hours, Mrs. Reever had her passport in hand. Thank you, Mrs. Reever, for your dedication to protecting animals. It was an honor to help make this trip a success. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance with a state or federal agency, please contact my office at 304-342-5855. My staff and I are always ready to help fellow West Virginians!