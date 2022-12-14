Registration for the 2023 InsurTech Hartford Symposium Opens

Aite-Novarica Group co-locating 2023 CIO Council Meeting with ITH Symposium at Mohegan Sun

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsurTech Hartford (ITH), a thriving InsurTech ecosystem with global startup, agent/broker, insurer, solution provider, and investor constituents, is pleased to announce registration for the 2023 ITH Symposium is now officially open.



“We already have a record number of sponsorship and attendee commitments from more than 30 top tier insurance companies for the 2023 event,” said Stacey Brown, founder of ITH. “Even though the 2023 ITH Symposium promises to be bigger than ever, we are focused first and foremost on amping the quality of the event content and attendee experience.”

Notably, and for the first time, several influential industry organizations, such as the Aite-Novarica Group (Aite-Novarica), will be co-locating important meetings with the ITH Symposium, to be held May 2-3 at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort (Mohegan Sun) in Uncasville, Conn., as well. Aite-Novarica, in particular, will hold the 2023 Insurance CIO Council meeting in conjunction with the ITH Symposium next May. Per Aite-Novarica, the “Insurance CIO Council is an exclusive knowledge-sharing community of over 400 CIOs and insurer IT leaders with a mission to strengthen the industry’s ability to leverage technology effectively.”

“Insurance CIO Council meetings convene the industry’s most influential leaders for discussion and idea exchange around how technology is transforming our businesses and enabling better solutions,” said Jeff Goldberg, head of Aite-Novarica’s insurance practice. “This year, we’re pleased to not only be able to offer our members the opportunity to connect with each other, but to interact with the broader ecosystem of insurers, technology providers, and experts who will be present at ITH Symposium. This co-location of events gives both organizations the opportunity to deliver more to members and the industry at-large.”

Insurance professionals, startup founders, entrepreneurs, and investors look forward to the ITH Symposium for the chance to come together in a high-energy environment with ample educational and networking opportunities focused on the latest trends and innovations empowering the global insurance industry. Building on more than five years of successful, full capacity events, ITH is proud to go into 2023 with several event enhancements in place, including a world-class location in Mohegan Sun, a theme of “INSPIRE” backing event preparation and program development, and additional co-located industry meetings yet to be announced. The agenda and speaker line-up to date are now available on the ITH Symposium website and registration is now open.

Located less than a 45-minute drive from Hartford and just a short train ride from Boston, New York City, and Providence, Mohegan Sun is the region’s premier destination for business meetings and leisure travel. With more than 375,000 square feet of meeting and function space, the Mohegan Sun is a luxury meeting location with two unique hotels, two spas, various fine dining options, shopping, and gaming.

For more information on the 2023 ITH Symposium, or to register now for the must-attend event of next year, please visit https://insurtechhartfordsymposium.com.

About InsurTech Hartford (ITH)

InsurTech Hartford (ITH) is a thriving InsurTech ecosystem founded in 2016 with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents. With a proven track record of creating industry engagement and collaboration through high-impact networking events, conferences, virtual education, and innovation initiatives, ITH draws a dynamic, executive-level audience from all lines of the (re)insurance business. For more information, please visit www.insurtechhartford.com.