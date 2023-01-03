Submit Release
Crowdfund Better Launches Certified Advisor Program

Crowdfund Better logo, crowdfunding certified advisor program, business advisor certification launch

Crowdfund Better™ is the leading crowdfunding education and technical assistance organization in the United States.

Announcing the first crowdfunding certification program for small business advisors

After listening to the needs of entrepreneurs and the specific concerns of advisors, we decided to formalize our training to enable advisors to include crowdfunding in their access-to-capital toolkit.”
— Kathleen Minogue, Founder & CEO, Crowdfund Better
BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowdfund Better, the leading crowdfunding education and technical assistance organization in the U.S., announced the launch of the Crowdfund Better Certified Advisor™ program, the first crowdfunding certification program for small business advisors. Since 2012, Crowdfund Better has provided crowdfunding education and training to entrepreneurs aspiring to raise capital via crowdfunding. Now Crowdfund Better is reimagining crowdfunding education by empowering small business advisors with the tools they need to help their clients expand their access-to-capital options via crowdfunding.

Crowdfunding is now a billion dollar source of capital for small businesses, and of particular importance for women and minority entrepreneurs who have higher campaign success rates than their white male peers. In 2021, only 2% of venture capital went to women founders, while 19% of Regulation Crowdfunding investment dollars went to women-led companies. Less than 2% of venture capital went to minority founders in 2021, while minority-led companies received 32% of Regulation Crowdfunding investment dollars. And yet, crowdfunding is not a core competency of the thousands of advisors at federal, state and local small business support organizations serving under-resourced entrepreneurs.

“After listening to the needs of entrepreneurs and the specific concerns of advisors, as well as observing service gaps within the crowdfunding industry, we decided to formalize our training to enable small business coaches and consultants to confidently include crowdfunding in their access-to-capital toolkit for their small business clients,” said Kathleen Minogue, Founder & CEO of Crowdfund Better.

As a recognized leader in crowdfunding education, Crowdfund Better is uniquely qualified to deliver this advisor training. Founder Kathleen Minogue has invested over ten years in educating business owners and advisors on the fundamentals of crowdfunding, including presenting at the America’s Small Business Development Centers and Association for Women’s Business Centers national conferences.

The inaugural Crowdfund Better Certified Advisor™ program launches in January 2023 with advisors from the New York Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

“The New York SBDC leadership and network of business advisors see the importance of educating staff to stay on top of changes in the business and financial environment. We strive to improve our services for the small business community by partnering with organizations like Crowdfund Better who provide expertise and training resources,” said Sonya Smith, State Director, New York SBDC. “Five of our New York SBDC advisors, located at regional centers, will go through the certification program to provide coverage across New York State to clients requesting information on the basics of crowdfunding.”

Advisors from the NY SBDC will be the first in the U.S. to take part in this groundbreaking program to bring crowdfunding education and tools to their clients.

For more information about the Crowdfund Better Certified Advisor™ program, please visit: https://www.crowdfundbetter.com/crowdfund-better-certified-advisor-program/

For more information on the NY SBDC, visit: https://nysbdc.org

About Crowdfund Better: Since 2012, Boise-based Crowdfund Better has been providing crowdfunding education and technical assistance to entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and creatives to help them unlock the financial and nonfinancial support of their networks to fund projects not supported by traditional finance.

