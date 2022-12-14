FastClose® licenses its Accounting Intelligence software to Exeter Finance
Exeter Finance, a leading, indirect auto finance company, will use the software to augment the power of Nextworld’s no-code, enterprise application platform.
As a company operating throughout the United States, we have complex reporting requirements”DENVER, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FastClose has announced it has licensed its Accounting Intelligence software with real-time, multi-dimensional reporting and enquiry tool to Exeter Finance, a leading, indirect auto finance company headquartered in Irving, Texas. Exeter will use the software to augment the power of Nextworld’s no-code, enterprise application platform.
— Michelle Webster, Director of Accounting
Nick Gomersall, CEO of FastClose, explained the background to the tie-up. “As an ERP veteran, I took a keen interest in Nextworld and the game-changing solution they have brought to the space. I was intrigued given our shared roots in JD Edwards, seeing as Ed McVaney (former founder of JD Edwards) and his daughter, Kylee McVaney, were behind the company.
“Back in 2021, I attended a Nextworld webinar run by Konrad Rogers, COO of Nextworld, on no-code ERP systems. Partnering together became a no-brainer. Soon after, we began to build out our integration, which yielded outstanding results. This led to piloting the solution with Nextworld customers, Exeter being one.”
Michelle Webster, Director of Accounting at Exeter, continued, “As a company operating throughout the United States, we have complex reporting requirements. Using the FastClose Excel plugin, we can load reports for different entities into separate worksheets in an Excel model and consolidate all the results into one final worksheet. Once it’s set up, we just change the periods in the Excel FastClose report and run them all in real-time.”
She added, “We also have written reports for our tax department that previously were hard to produce. We are impressed with FastClose and how seamlessly it works with Nextworld.”
Nick concluded, “Nextworld is an exciting disrupter to the Tier One ERP cloud solution landscape with decades of expertise in accounting, distribution, and manufacturing. It offers unprecedented agility with the ability to modify the system without the typical constraints. Nextworld is truly a game-changer in the modernization of ERP!”
“This is also a very exciting time in FastClose’s growth. Working with Nextworld has opened up FastClose to Tier One ERP customers, much larger companies than we have previously been selling to. Exeter has been really helpful during the POC too; their feedback was extremely useful and taken on board both by Nextworld and FastClose’s development teams.”
About FastClose ®. FastClose Ltd is a specialist reporting company, operating across Europe and North America that offers a solution that works with Nextworld’s ERP platform to provide financial reporting and Accounting Intelligence. FastClose delivers unprecedented access to data. Designed to be super easy to use, accounts departments are able to leverage the product in a few hours leading to a rapid ROI. FastClose bridges the gap between complex and costly BI tools and uncontrolled spreadsheets. FastClose’s is also available for SAP, Epicor, and CODA users.
For more information, visit: www.FastClose.uk or contact Nick Gomersall on 07515544321 or email Nick.Gomersall@FastClose.uk
About Nextworld®
Nextworld is the only company that offers a modern enterprise application platform leveraging no-code technology. Nextworld delivers the agility, speed, and intelligence required to modernize business processes and gain value from your application investment – from the edge to the core of your operations. With Nextworld, businesses can focus resources on innovative opportunities that further their mission both now and into the future. Nextworld keeps its customers ahead of what’s next®.
About Exeter Finance
Exeter Finance LLC is an indirect auto finance company headquartered in Irving, Texas. Founded in 2006, the company underwrites, purchases, services, and securitizes retail installment contracts from U.S. automobile dealers. Exeter works with approximately 12,500 dealers and 535,000 customers nationwide providing indirect financing for both new and used vehicles. The company has a serviced finance portfolio of $8.7 billion. For more information, visit www.exeterfinance.com.
