December 7, 2022







AUGUSTA — This afternoon, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows was re-elected to another two-year term by the incoming members of the 131st Maine State Legislature.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to continue serving the people of Maine as Secretary of State,” said Secretary Bellows. “My promise is to be steadfast in my commitment to strengthen and protect democracy and to continue to work hard to modernize our technology in order to provide exceptional customer service across our Bureaus.”

In her first term as Secretary, Secretary Bellows has focused on technology modernization to improve services to Mainers. Secretary Bellows led implementation of automatic voter registration at Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches, an appointments system for BMV customers and Maine’s first-ever digital Archives catalog as well as expanded online services. Secretary Bellows has also led efforts to strengthen voting rights and Maine’s election laws, curb catalytic converter theft, and advance equity and representation for Maine’s corporate boards and governance.



