Colby Rebel, International Psychic and Medium, Announces Fresh New Year Workshops

Hone spiritual engagement with certified master teacher and life coach, Colby Rebel.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide coach and motivator, Colby Rebel, has the privilege of teaching people how to realize their potential and fulfill their mission while touring the globe as a certified master teacher and life coach. Colby is a three-time international bestseller and well-known podcast host. She is announcing a series of spiritual enhancement workshops for this coming January.

* January 11, from 6pm to 7:30pm:

Raise Your Vibration Workshop

Participants can learn to trust their intuition, increase their vibration, and develop their spiritual awareness with the aid of this program. This seminar will be entertaining and educational. One might even make some new friends as well as be left with a stronger understanding of their own abilities! They’ll be offered enjoyable and engaging tasks to hone their abilities!

* January 17, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm:

Advanced & Intermediate Spirit Development Circle-Online

One must be dedicated to being open, having fun, and learning because this is an online intensive circle for seasoned and advanced lightworkers with active exercises and one-on-one guidance. The class is for people who are willing to step outside of their comfort zones and are receptive to a coaching approach. Participants can confidently develop their style in this fun and active class.

* January 18, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm:

Beginner's-Spirit Development Circle

One can learn to trust their intuition, improve their psychic awareness, and understand and develop their connection to spirit with the aid of this development circle! There will be various exercises and explanations in this engaging and educational seminar. One might even make some new friends as well as leave with a stronger understanding of their own abilities!

Registration for these amazing classes can be found at:

https://colbyrebel.com/colby-rebel-events/

International Psychic and Medium Colby Rebel is committed to serve the hereafter. Her undeniable connection to Spirit and warm, approachable manner make you feel as though you're speaking to a friend or confidante, leaving you feeling at rest and at ease. Colby's extraordinary ability to meld with the spirit realm is evident in her sessions as she effortlessly and accurately conveys a loved one's personality and habits. She might even adopt a spirit-like demeanor. It seems as though your loved one is present with you, providing you the opportunity for one last joke, apology, or message.

A proud New Jersey girl, Colby currently resides in Los Angeles. She is the owner of the Colby Rebel Spirit Center in Westwood, California and recently received the ‘Best of Los Angeles Award 2022’.

More about Colby and the incredible services she offers can be found at:

https://colbyrebel.com