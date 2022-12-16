Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 323,061 in the last 365 days.

Colby Rebel, International Psychic and Medium, Announces Fresh New Year Workshops

Raise Your Vibration with Colby Rebel

Raise Your Vibration with Colby Rebel

Advanced Spirit Development Circle with Colby Rebel

Advanced Spirit Development Circle with Colby Rebel

Beginner's Spirit Development Circle with Colby Rebel

Beginner's Spirit Development Circle with Colby Rebel

Colby Rebel Logo

Colby Rebel Logo

Colby Rebel Sparkles

Colby Rebel Sparkles

Hone spiritual engagement with certified master teacher and life coach, Colby Rebel.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide coach and motivator, Colby Rebel, has the privilege of teaching people how to realize their potential and fulfill their mission while touring the globe as a certified master teacher and life coach. Colby is a three-time international bestseller and well-known podcast host. She is announcing a series of spiritual enhancement workshops for this coming January.

* January 11, from 6pm to 7:30pm:
Raise Your Vibration Workshop

Participants can learn to trust their intuition, increase their vibration, and develop their spiritual awareness with the aid of this program. This seminar will be entertaining and educational. One might even make some new friends as well as be left with a stronger understanding of their own abilities! They’ll be offered enjoyable and engaging tasks to hone their abilities!

* January 17, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm:
Advanced & Intermediate Spirit Development Circle-Online

One must be dedicated to being open, having fun, and learning because this is an online intensive circle for seasoned and advanced lightworkers with active exercises and one-on-one guidance. The class is for people who are willing to step outside of their comfort zones and are receptive to a coaching approach. Participants can confidently develop their style in this fun and active class.

* January 18, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm:
Beginner's-Spirit Development Circle

One can learn to trust their intuition, improve their psychic awareness, and understand and develop their connection to spirit with the aid of this development circle! There will be various exercises and explanations in this engaging and educational seminar. One might even make some new friends as well as leave with a stronger understanding of their own abilities!

Registration for these amazing classes can be found at:

https://colbyrebel.com/colby-rebel-events/

International Psychic and Medium Colby Rebel is committed to serve the hereafter. Her undeniable connection to Spirit and warm, approachable manner make you feel as though you're speaking to a friend or confidante, leaving you feeling at rest and at ease. Colby's extraordinary ability to meld with the spirit realm is evident in her sessions as she effortlessly and accurately conveys a loved one's personality and habits. She might even adopt a spirit-like demeanor. It seems as though your loved one is present with you, providing you the opportunity for one last joke, apology, or message.

A proud New Jersey girl, Colby currently resides in Los Angeles. She is the owner of the Colby Rebel Spirit Center in Westwood, California and recently received the ‘Best of Los Angeles Award 2022’.

More about Colby and the incredible services she offers can be found at:

https://colbyrebel.com

Aurora DeRose
Boundless Media Inc.
+1 951-870-0099
email us here

You just read:

Colby Rebel, International Psychic and Medium, Announces Fresh New Year Workshops

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.