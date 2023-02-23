Nonprofits Adapt3D and e-NABLE Use 3D Printing to Deliver Splints for Patients in Ukraine
International effort coordinates 3D-printing volunteers to provide critical support for Ukraine.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofits Adapt3D and e-NABLE Use 3D Printing to Deliver Splints for Patients in Ukraine. Adapt3D, a nonprofit based in the United States, is developing a network of 3D printers to produce medical supplies for patients in Ukraine. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022, soldiers and residents in Ukraine have suffered grave injuries amid ongoing conflict. Adapt3D focuses on printing medical braces or splints, such as palm, wrist, and finger braces. Those interested in donating funds, 3D printing time or resources can visit the organization's website (www.adapt3d.org).
"These braces are safe, easy to produce, easy to ship, and have a high impact while accommodating a real shortage in Ukraine," says Adapt3D founder David Mazur, a Ukrainian-American and rising senior at Hoover High School in Birmingham, Alabama. Heat is key to these braces. After being immersed in hot water, each brace can be custom fit for its user.
"Adapt3D gives people with 3D printers a simple way to support Ukraine," says Mazur, who has patents pending for novel 3D printing innovations. "The truth of the matter is, most 3D printers are idle at any given moment."
Adapt3D has raised more than $5,000 since its launch in mid-2022, and has sent 977 braces to date to Ukraine.
Adapt3D is joined by e-NABLE, a global network of volunteers known for open-source 3D-printed prosthetics. "Prosthetics on fresh wounds can be dangerous, so our prosthetics have not been of service in Ukraine. Now we can mobilize our international network," says e-NABLE co-founder Jon Schull. He added that e-NABLE France and e-NABLE Greece are developing a related program in Europe.
Collection points, design files, and instructions are available online at https://adapt3d.org/print.
"This effort is all-volunteer, and all open-source", Schull added. "The designs were initially open-sourced by Joseph Prusa, the inventor of an open-source 3D printer, and they are now being adopted by open source communities worldwide." Schull said e-NABLE has created a badge that will be awarded to participants who print these thermoformable splints.
"We are excited to help Ukraine in this critical time of need," Mazur says.
Adapt3D is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that uses 3D printing technology to design and distribute medical supplies for patients in Ukraine. The organization was founded in 2022 by David Mazur, from Birmingham, Alabama. To learn more about Adapt3D, please visit www.adapt3d.org.
e-NABLE has 209 active chapters in 53 countries. More information is available at www.e-NABLE.org.
