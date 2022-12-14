Europe Dental Bone Grafts Substitutes Market to Reach USD 435.66 Million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe dental bone graft and substitutes market was valued at USD 243.31 Mn in 2021 and is projected to grow to US$ 435.66 Mn by 2030, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-dental-bone-grafts-substitutes-market
Bone graft is one of the most successful methods of implant surgery owing to the advancement of its improved alternatives and well-developed technological techniques. Allograft materials are being used less frequently than synthetic grafting materials in Europe due to regulatory constraints on their use. Additionally, this procedure often occurs before the placement of dental implants or when the adjacent teeth suffer from damage caused by bone loss.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Expansion of Biocompatible Synthetic Bone Grafts
Due to their broad availability, low cost, progressive biodegradation, better compression strength, lack of donor-site morbidity, and reduced risk of viral transmission, synthetic bone grafts are a feasible option for autologous and allogeneic transplants. The most widely used synthetic bone substitutes and biological components are calcium phosphate-based biomaterials and recombinant human bone morphology proteins. The market's rising need for dental bone grafts is mostly to blame for the development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts.
The rise in Demand for Dental Bone Grafts
The most common use of bone grafting is to fill in the edentulous space left by a missing tooth with dental implants. Approximately half of all dental implant procedures currently undertaken are likely to include bone transplants. Globally, 2.2 million bone transplant procedures are performed yearly, with a projected cost of US$ 664 million by 2021. In Germany,' sick funds,' which are non-profit institutions, have long served as the foundation of the country's insurance-based healthcare system. Nearly 90% of people are members of one of these funds. The number of surgical procedures to address bone abnormalities will be about 13% in the upcoming years.
Ethical Issues Related to Bone Grafting Procedures
The growth may be hampered by patients' opinions of the numerous bone graft materials or their desire to use these biomaterials in their treatments. Additionally, the patient may not want the source of the bone graft due to cultural, ethical, or religious considerations. Allografts were the type of bone transplant that had the highest percentage of refusals from respondents, with 41% saying they would never take one or would only do so if it was essential. Although bone grafting is a common treatment performed globally, the high cost of these treatments may slow down the market.
Higher Costs of Surgeries
One of the most expensive therapies is grafting surgery since, it necessitates numerous surgical procedures. Studies show that this procedure is safe because bone tissue is taken directly from the patient's numerous body parts. Dental bone grafts typically cost between US$ 300 and US$ 3,000 per.
Insights of COVID-19
The Journal of the American Medical Association reports that from March to August 2020, fewer people visited the dentist on a weekly basis than in 2019. The global lockdown restrictions led to a decline in patient visits by end users like hospitals and clinics. During the COVID-19 epidemic, elective procedures were delayed or canceled, including the majority of elective surgeries. As a result, the market for oral/dental surgery supplies, including bone transplants and alternatives has drastically decreased. The closure of manufacturing activities by market participants in numerous nations hampered the production of devices. Finding workers to create bone grafts and substitutes at manufacturing facilities is a challenge for most companies.
Segmentation Overview
In 2021, in terms of product segment, the autograft segment held the leading share of the Europe dental bone grafts substitutes industry because it is still an effective therapeutic choice when structural stability is needed. Since the autograft is essentially the same tissue as the patient, it has been the gold standard for bone grafting in terms of healing. Because of this, Europe will experience the highest rate of 7.5% growth in the use of autografts during the forecast period. However, the immunological rejection brought on by antigens restricts the use of xenogeneic bone. Additionally, several treatment options are offered in the market owing to the rising need for dental bone transplants.
In 2021, in terms of treatment type, the natural bone grafts segment, such as allografts, autographs, and xenografts, are regarded as the traditional and industry standard for bone grafting, holding the maximum market share of 35.6% and 52.8% in 2021 and 2030, respectively. However, because of its lack of human infections, infinite supply, and variety of sizes and forms, the synthetic bone graft alternatives market will record the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the projection period. Furthermore, these dental bone graftings are used in many applications as a result of ongoing research and development.
In 2021, based on the application segment, the clinical applications segment lead the Europe dental bone grafts and substitutes industry since bone grafting is most commonly used in the medical field. The segment will expand at the highest CAGR of 7.7% throughout the projected period because they are utilized in clinical trials, bone repair, clinical research, tissue engineering, microbiology, and other fields. Additionally, numerous end users are embracing its usage because of the rising number of product releases and R&D investment in the upcoming years.
In 2021, in terms of end-user, the contract manufacturing organizations segment held a share of 43.5%. Contract manufacturing companies support the development and production of biological products together. Additionally, the academic and research organization segment has the lowest market share 3% in 2021 and a minimum share of 7.6% by 2030.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/europe-dental-bone-grafts-substitutes-market
Country Insights
Based on country, France projected a CAGR of 7.8%, followed by the UK. France's population is growing at a 0.4% yearly rate, but the population of people aged 60 and older is growing at a quicker 1.8% annual rate. Most often, older people need more complicated dental procedures like implants, crowns, and removable prostheses. This factor will drive the growth of France. Additionally, the UK has a low number of 1,662 visits each year, while France has 2,533 visits. With the increasing number of dental visits in the country, the demand for dental bone grafts and substitutes has grown significantly.
Companies Landscape
The well-known competitors established in the Europe dental bone grafts and substitutes market are:
Straumann Group
Ivoclar Vivadent
Geisclich Pharma AG
Zimmer Biomet
Medtronic
ACE Surgical Supply Company
Dentsply Sirona
BioHorizons IPH, Inc.
Nobel Biocare
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Europe dental bone grafts and substitutes market segmentation focuses on Product, Treatment Type, Application, End-User, and Region.
By Product Segment
Xenograft
Autograft
Allograft
Synthetic analysis
By Treatment Type Segment
Natural bone grafts
o Autologous bone grafts
o Cancellous autografts
o Cortical autografts
o Allogeneic bone grafts
o Cancellous allografts
o Demineralized bone matrix (DBM)
Synthetic bone graft substitutes
o Calcium Sulphate
o Calcium Phosphate Ceramics (CaP ceramics)
o Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)
o Biphasic Calcium Phosphate (BCP)
o Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)
o Others
Others
By Application Segment
Research & Development
Clinical Applications
By End-User Segment
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Contract Manufacturing Organizations
Academic & Research Institutes
By Country Segment
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherland
Turkey
Rest of Europe
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/europe-dental-bone-grafts-substitutes-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn