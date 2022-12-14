Leading Utilities Increase Customer Engagement Through Communication Despite Inflation

Escalent Names 37 Utilities as 2022 Customer Champions

/EIN News/ -- LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that despite rising energy costs, some stand-out utilities have scored well above their industry peers for building engaged customer relationships. As the impact of higher energy prices reverberates through the industry, overall perceptions that utilities are offering reasonable rates for the service they provide are declining, leading to an overall decline in customer engagement with utilities. Bucking this trend, leading utilities that have communicated with customers to help them find support in managing their energy use are building engaged customer relationships. Today, we name those 37 utilities as Escalent’s 2022 Customer Champions.



These findings are from the 2022 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study, which tracks the performance of 141 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm with extensive energy and utility experience.

The study also found that for the first time since 2018, more than half (53%) of residential customers are paying $100–$500 per month on their utility bill. Perhaps most significantly, this year marks the lowest percentage of customers (32%) who are paying less than $100 per month on their bill. Despite higher energy costs impacting customer bills, utilities have significantly decreased the level of their customer communication. Residential customers recall fewer overall communications from their utility this year and are less likely than last year to say that messaging about how they can lower their energy consumption is accurate and easy to understand.

However, in the face of these overall industry declines, the 2022 Customer Champion utilities are focused on clear communications about customer programs and are helping their customers find offerings that meet needs around managing bills. Also, unlike the industry as a whole, these utilities are sharing messaging around how to lower energy consumption that maintains a high degree of perceived accuracy and clarity.

“Customers buffeted by inflation and economic anxiety are looking for solutions to manage their energy spending,” said K.C. Boyce, vice president at Escalent. “While many utilities have approached rising energy prices by trying to explain why prices have increased, it’s clear that the utilities that have successfully navigated these challenges have instead focused on providing energy-efficiency, rate and billing programs that give customers more control over their budgets.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 37 utilities as our 2022 Customer Champions.

Escalent 2022 Customer Champions Ameren Missouri Dominion Energy South Carolina Philadelphia Gas Works Atmos Energy – Midwest Elizabethtown Gas Piedmont Natural Gas Atmos Energy – South Florida City Gas Company PPL Electric Utilities BGE Florida Power & Light Puget Sound Energy Black Hills Energy – Midwest Georgia Power Salt River Project Cascade Natural Gas Green Mountain Power SMUD CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Idaho Power SoCalGas Chattanooga Gas Company Mississippi Power TECO Peoples Gas Columbia Gas – East Montana-Dakota Utilities TECO Tampa Electric Columbia Gas – South New Jersey Natural Gas Washington Gas Columbia Gas of Ohio OUC Wisconsin Public Service ComEd PECO Delmarva Power Pepco

* Utilities named as Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

EAST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand name Utility type ECR score BGE Combination 755 Delmarva Power Combination 755 PECO Combination 738 PSE&G Combination 731 Con Edison Combination 709 National Grid Combination 707 RG&E Combination 691 Eversource Combination 674 NYSEG Combination 674 PPL Electric Utilities Electric 741 Pepco Electric 728 Green Mountain Power Electric 721 West Penn Power Electric 706 Penelec Electric 704 Duquesne Light Company Electric 701 Penn Power Electric 701 Met-Ed Electric 694 Atlantic City Electric Electric 693 Mon Power Electric 688 Potomac Edison Electric 687 Appalachian Power Electric 684 Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 679 PSEG Long Island Electric 663 Central Maine Power Electric 599 New Jersey Natural Gas Natural gas 750 Washington Gas Natural gas 747 Philadelphia Gas Works Natural gas 747 Elizabethtown Gas Natural gas 740 Columbia Gas – East Natural gas 737 South Jersey Gas Company Natural gas 726 UGI Utilities Natural gas 716 Peoples Natural gas 709 National Fuel Gas Natural gas 697



MIDWEST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand name Utility Type ECR score Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 761 Wisconsin Public Service Combination 751 Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 747 DTE Energy Combination 736 Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 734 Ameren Illinois Combination 727 MidAmerican Energy Combination 723 Consumers Energy Combination 721 We Energies Combination 715 NIPSCO Combination 708 Alliant Energy Combination 699 Duke Energy Midwest Combination 679 CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 564 Ameren Missouri Electric 731 ComEd Electric 721 AEP Ohio Electric 714 OPPD Electric 708 Ohio Edison Electric 706 Indiana Michigan Power Electric 702 Toledo Edison Electric 696 Evergy Electric 695 The Illuminating Company Electric 694 AES Ohio Electric 671 AES Indiana Electric 657 Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural gas 754 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural gas 742 Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural gas 737 Peoples Gas Natural gas 731 Nicor Gas Natural gas 723 Dominion Energy Ohio Natural gas 723 Spire Missouri – East Natural gas 721 Spire Missouri – West Natural gas 719 Citizens Energy Natural gas 716 Kansas Gas Service Natural gas 715



SOUTH REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand name Utility type ECR score Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 720 CPS Energy Combination 682 Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 676 MLGW Combination 673 OUC Electric 762 Georgia Power Electric 756 Mississippi Power Electric 749 TECO Tampa Electric Electric 745 Florida Power & Light Electric 745 Entergy Mississippi Electric 738 Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 733 Entergy Arkansas Electric 733 Alabama Power Electric 729 Nashville Electric Service Electric 728 Kentucky Utilities Electric 724 Duke Energy Progress Electric 721 Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 720 Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 712 Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 706 Duke Energy Florida Electric 705 Xcel Energy – South Electric 705 OG&E Electric 700 Entergy Texas Electric 699 Austin Energy Electric 693 El Paso Electric Electric 692 JEA Electric 691 Entergy Louisiana Electric 669 Kentucky Power Electric 639 FPL Northwest FL Electric 622 Entergy New Orleans Electric 603 TECO Peoples Gas Natural gas 782 Columbia Gas – South Natural gas 780 Piedmont Natural Gas Natural gas 771 Florida City Gas Company Natural gas 768 Chattanooga Gas Company Natural gas 767 Atmos Energy – South Natural gas 761 CenterPoint Energy – South Natural gas 753 Texas Gas Service Natural gas 744 Spire Alabama Natural gas 743 Virginia Natural Gas Natural gas 739 Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural gas 731 Dominion Energy North Carolina Natural gas 730 Spire Gulf Coast Natural gas 697 Spire Mississippi Natural gas 684



WEST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand name Utility type ECR score Puget Sound Energy Combination 748 NorthWestern Energy Combination 715 Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 713 Avista Combination 708 Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 687 Black Hills Energy – West Combination 683 SDG&E Combination 658 PG&E Combination 658 Idaho Power Electric 756 Salt River Project Electric 754 SMUD Electric 742 NV Energy Electric 734 Seattle City Light Electric 729 Portland General Electric Electric 720 Rocky Mountain Power Electric 717 Tucson Electric Power Electric 708 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Electric 703 Pacific Power Electric 701 APS Electric 700 Southern California Edison Electric 694 PNM Electric 682 Cascade Natural Gas Natural gas 774 SoCalGas Natural gas 756 NW Natural Natural gas 744 Intermountain Gas Company Natural gas 739 Dominion Energy – West Natural gas 734 Southwest Gas Natural gas 714 New Mexico Gas Company Natural gas 711

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential

Escalent conducted surveys among 78,905 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 141 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent



Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

Contact Sarah Keller, 734.779.6847 sarah.keller@escalent.co