Building A Baltimore Better

Baltimore is our home. We want to build a better Baltimore for our community.”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Baltimore progresses through record-high inflation, PlasTech Services Inc is doing its part to expand its workforce to add jobs and refine its strategy to help keep costs low for the industrial sector.
"Our first focus as a company located in Baltimore is to provide a reliable and dedicated place for a skilled craftsman to expand their skills and capabilities," Joe Onheiser said, CEO. He continued, "We are also focused on training new talent desiring to build a future in the industrial sector to gain experience and learn new trades."
Established in 1988, PlasTech serves municipalities, chemical plants, pulp and paper mills and offers mechanical services to some of the largest defense contractors in Maryland.
"As a local company in Baltimore, we've done our best to keep costs competitive for our local governments and state agencies. We have the privilege of working with Maryland Environmental Services to help organizations meet environmental standards in Maryland," said Kevin Lefebvre, President of PlasTech, "Baltimore is our home. We want to build a better Baltimore for our community," he continued.
The pandemic presented what has come to be known as "The Great Resignation," with disengagement, frequent resignations, and more job opened than workers looking for work. However, skilled trades have a huge opportunity. The trades represent careers with high job satisfaction driven by meaningful work and high pay. Job satisfaction remains high, with 83% of transpeople either somewhat or extremely satisfied in their work, but the skilled trades are aging, with a median age of 43, which is almost 10% older than the general population.
"If you have a positive attitude, show up on time, and are willing to work hard, we have a place for you to expand your skills or develop experience," said Rob Hill, Plastech COO. He continued, "Our communities depend on us to provide critical maintenance and industrial services, so we take pride in knowing our work makes a big-picture difference in the lives of our friends, families, and community members. The quality of their lives matters, so, we've dedicated our business to maintaining what matters and building a better Baltimore."
PlasTech Services Inc. provides specialty services from the East Coast to the Midwest: repairing and relining FRP Tankers, repairing and replacing nozzles, fixing tank leaks and shell cracks, and relining fiberglass vessels with internal corrosion barriers. They offer shutdown services for potable and wastewater industries, chemical processing operations, food and pharmaceutical, power generation, and pulp and paper manufacturing plants. PlasTech also sub-contracts for dozens of prime and general contractors seeking a reliable relationship with a specialty trade contractor.
About PlasTech Services Inc.
PlasTech Service Inc., est. in 1988, specializes in fiberglass tank repair and reline, fiberglass piping, high-performance coatings, specialty concrete, plastic welding, and mechanical services. For more information about PlasTech, visit http://www.plastechservices.com.
