Latest News: 25 Eclectic Films Chosen for National Film Registry

NFR2022

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced today the annual selection of 25 influential motion pictures to be inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. Selected for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage, the newest selections include a vibrant diversity of American filmmakers, as well as landmark works in key genres and numerous documentaries.

Click here for more information.

 

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


