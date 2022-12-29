Finding Him in Hymns Through Dean Gardner
Exploring music and how God can be found in itPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem of Hope is the latest release from author Dean C. Gardner. In this book, he explores the never-ending probability to learn of authentic divine wisdom. Through the vector of pure music, he discusses the importance of understanding and recognizing music as a conduit for God’s truth. As we find discord all around us in the physical world, understanding divinity can only be sought through living in His way and through learning and understanding His truth. Dean Gardner attempts to reconcile the Spirit of Wisdom and the revelation of The Unknown God through music.
Dean C. Gardner completed his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. It is here that he met Dr. Campbell Tatham, a phenomenologist. It was through his time spent studying with Tatham that the author discovered the drive to understand the unknown. Now, as a Christian phenomenologist himself, the author aims to take a different approach to the fundamentals of postmodern fiction, as observed in this work and his previous ones. He hopes that it would be an opportunity to acquire a new and more meta perspective in the world whether it be towards literature or life.
The author believes that by the latter half of the 20th century, literature has died and this paved the way for postmodernism. With this death came the deaths of prose and poetry due to literature serving as a means of entertainment value. In his work, the author attempts to revitalize his literature through the use of inspirations from haiku poets Basho, Bucson, and Issa that fostered the author’s understanding of the Zen experience.
Grab a copy of the Anthem of Hope and join Dean C. Gardner as he explores the revelations of The Unknown God and The Spirit of Wisdom through faith, hope, and love.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
