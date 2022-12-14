New York Festivals Advertising Awards Launches Episode 2 of SeeHer Lens Award “Female Founders” Content Series
The SeeHer Lens Award, now going into its third year in 2023, celebrates advertisers who are driving change and bringing visibility to creative content that supports the ideals of the SeeHer movement”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® with the NYF SeeHer Award has launched their latest episode of the content series “Female Founders” with Shelley Zalis, Co-Founder of SeeHer and CEO of The Female Quotient.
The NYF and SeeHer series “Female Founders” showcases women entrepreneurs and chronicles the challenges and triumphs these exceptional women experienced while creating a thriving business.
“NYF is proud to showcase innovative women entrepreneurs within this series reflective of the SeeHer Award,” said Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “We’re thrilled that with Shelley, as both our partner in the SeeHer Lens Award and the “Female Founders” series, we are able to champion women in business and share with the world the remarkable success they have achieved.”
The second episode of “Female Founders” kicks off with host Shelley Zalis’ recent interview with Meg McElroy, Founder/Creator of Bambuddha, a sustainable and eco-conscious bamboo sunglass and lifestyle product company.
Within the episode, Shelley delves into McElroy’s backstory and the inspiration for launching her company, the impetus for following her passion, and how she successfully integrates work, play, and sustainability into her life journey.
“We are just so inspired and proud of you,” said Shelley Zalis “You’re a “do good” and “do well” at the same time...which I think is the integrated life that you are leading.”
“It’s important to bring together like-minded individuals and really start to support each other in our mission and our vision and grow as a family, and evolve together,” said Meg McElroy, Founder/Creator, Bambuddha.
SeeHer is a collective of marketers, media organizations and industry influencers committed to creating advertising and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they truly are and in all their potential.
“The SeeHer Lens Award, now going into its third year in 2023, celebrates advertisers who are driving change and bringing visibility to creative content that supports the ideals of the SeeHer movement,” said Scott Rose. “SeeHer serves as the catalyst, harnessing the collective power of the entire marketing and media ecosystem, to drive change.”
The SeeHer Lens Award is a partnership between New York Festivals Advertising Awards, The Female Quotient (The FQ), and the ANA and honors best-in-class creative film work submitted to the competition that exemplifies gender equality and accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising.
To view this latest episode of “Female Founders” visit: HERE. To view the inaugural episode of “Female Founders” with Rachel Donovan Geller and Kaity Potak of Moons visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTk2pr1gqew.
The 2023 New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition will open February 1st, 2023.
To view all the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards winners, including the 2022 SeeHer award winner, please visit: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/.
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com.
About The Female Quotient (The FQ) is dedicated to advancing equality around the world. The FQ provides companies and business leaders with the research, tools, and experiences to create equitable workplaces. Through best-in-class programming and content, it fosters powerful conversations around DE&I. The FQ's destination-turned-movement, the Equality Lounge®, has become a catalyst for change at major events and industry conferences around the world, including the World Economic Forum (Davos), Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and Cannes Lions, creating a global stage to connect and elevate women. Through its Business of Equality®, the FQ offers a suite of targeted tools and solutions to help leaders to close the gaps across parity, policy, and pipeline. For more information, visit: www.thefemalequotient.com.
About SeeHer Despite strides made in recent years to accurately portray women and girls in media, unconscious bias persists throughout advertising and entertainment. The average age, race, body type, and other aspects of women depicted in media today still represents only a small fraction of the female population. Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of marketers, media organizations and industry influencers committed to creating advertising and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they really are. It launched in June 2016 in partnership with The Female Quotient (The FQ) in Washington DC at the United State of Women. To help marketers benchmark success, the group developed Gender Equality Measure® (GEM®), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM® shows that content portraying females accurately dramatically increases both purchase intent and brand reputation. In 2017 GEM® won the prestigious ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award. The methodology quickly became the industry standard, which led to a global rollout in 2018. In 2019, the movement expanded into new verticals: sports (SeeHer In Sports) and music (SeeHer Hear Her). Visit SeeHer.com and follow @SeeHerOfficial on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
NYF and SeeHer Lens Award Presents Female Founders with Shelley Zalis and Meg McElroy