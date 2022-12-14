Honorlock Exemplifies Commitment to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Privacy and Processing Integrity with SOC 2 Type 2 Audit Completion

Successful completion of the audit demonstrates Honorlock's ability to effectively safeguard data

Honorlock, an authentication and academic integrity platform supporting higher education, has completed the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) System Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. Completion of the audit confirms that Honorlock has the appropriate and correct system controls in place to safeguard customer data and that the system controls are operating as expected.

"Honorlock has access to a minimum amount of student data, but we understand that protecting any and all data is of the utmost importance," stated Michael Hemlepp, CEO at Honorlock. "Completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit demonstrates the value we place on Security and that Honorlock's offerings meet the highest level of security compliance, going beyond SOC 2 Type 1 audits."

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit provides reasonable assurance that Honorlock's service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on trust services criteria relevant to security, availability, confidentiality, privacy and processing integrity. Unlike SOC 2 Type 1 audits held by other proctoring companies which only review systems at one point in time, the Type 2 audit assesses system controls over time, observing and confirming effectiveness.

Successful completion of the audit provides customers with the confidence that Honorlock's systems have been tested, confirmed and have the correct controls in place to ensure information and data are protected against unauthorized access.

Honorlock completed the audit through Insight Assurance, an auditing and consulting firm that provides cybersecurity compliance, risk management and advisory services.

If you are an Honorlock customer and would like to read the full report, contact your CSM or email csm@honorlock.com

