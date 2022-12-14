Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solution executives win industry recognition

Compliance Solutions celebrates executive awards during record year for independent industry recognition, with 54 accolades for 2022

Executives at Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions have won senior leadership awards celebrating excellence and innovation. The awards, with winners based entirely on merit, follow a record year for independent industry recognition for the provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms.

Stevie Conlon, Vice President, Tax and Regulatory Counsel for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, has been named Tax & Regulatory Executive of the Year, USA, in Finance Monthly's hotly contested Taxation Awards. The awards "celebrate excellence across the increasingly diverse and dynamic tax industry – highlighting firms and individuals who work diligently to provide essential tax services."

Simon Moir, meanwhile, has been named a Housing Wire Tech Trendsetter, with the publication noting how he "has demonstrated a propensity for helping clients in the real estate finance industry leverage new forms of technology, which have helped enhance, speed and simplify lending workflows, ensure compliance, minimize risk and drive innovation." Moir is the company's Vice President, Banking Compliance Solutions.

Shreya Shankar, Vice President of Marketing & Strategy for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, is a recipient of a CEO Today award celebrating Business Women of the Year. The awards are designed to "serve as a celebration of the world's most inspiring and successful women in business – those who push the envelope and challenge gender stereotypes in their respective field every day."

Another recipient of industry recognition is Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, who has been named Digital Lending Solutions Executive of the Year by CEO Monthly magazine. Founded in 2010, CEO Monthly is published by AI Global Media and maintains a circulation of more than 60,000 C-suite executives spanning a wide variety of industries, including financial services. The award follows success in the area throughout the year, with Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions securing a number of digital lending awards, including the Digital Lending Tech Provider of the Year, Auto Finance, accolades in the Software & Technology Awards, run by The New World Report. The company was also named Best End-to-End Digital Lending Platform, 2022, in The Global Business Awards, judged by Corporate Vision magazine, as well as Best End-to-End Digital Lending Platform, USA, by Wealth & Finance International.

"On behalf of Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, I'd like to thank the editors and judging panels of these distinguished industry publications for their continued interest in and recognition of our business," Meirink said. "The dedication and innovation of our global team is what defines our success and each award we win is a testament to our team's purpose. Together the team enables those professionals we serve, who are focused on making an impact for small businesses and consumers each day in their local communities as they pursue their financial dreams."

