NECEC Names Solstice 2022 Clean Energy Company of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, this award is given to a clean energy company that has made a substantial impact on the region’s clean energy industry and stands out from the cleantech crowd. The company must have made a breakthrough in its sector, hit an inflection point in revenue growth or the commercialization process, and established itself as an industry leader and market-maker. Solstice was selected based on several criteria, including the overall impact the organization has made on its customers, employees, and community, and its corporate sustainability and diversity efforts.Solstice is a renewable energy acquisition and management technology provider and stands on the principle that every community deserves access to clean, renewable energy. When Solstice Co-founders Steph Speirs and Sandhya Murali founded the company in 2017, they did so with the goal of making an impact on underserved communities across the country through clean energy. By deploying community solar, Solstice works toward its mission of greater energy equity and a future in which clean energy works for every household, regardless of income level, credit score, or any other factor.Solstice has experienced incredible growth since 2020 and was acquired in October by MyPower, a Mitsui company. This award serves as further proof of a monumental year for the company.Vice President of Revenue Craig Armstrong received the award on behalf of Speirs and Murali. “We've been fortunate to find mentors, advisors, and, of course, investors from the Boston cleantech ecosystem, who have supported our mission of not just increasing deployment of community solar but ensuring its benefits are expanded equitably. With this community's support, we saw 7x growth over the last two years, culminating in an acquisition a couple of months ago. We're continuing to grow Solstice and expand our impact under the ownership of MyPower, which is Mitsui's North American energy subsidiary. We’re looking forward to continuing to offer guaranteed savings to solar subscribers and investing in new products and services that put the energy needs of communities first. We thank you for recognizing the work we’ve done thus far - and can’t wait for the work to come.”As the face of the customer and the software powering all customer interactions,Solstice's demand generation enables more solar projects to be financed and built, andfilled quickly and equitably, - accelerating the clean energy transition. Since its inception, Solstice has generated demand for 165MW of clean energy projects. As of 2021, more than 30% of customers on Solstice’s platform were low- to moderate-income, which stands in contrast to the majority of the solar industry and reflects the vision to have a customer base that reflects the demographics of America.The NECEC leads the just, equitable, and rapid transition to a clean energy future and diverse climate economy, and is the premier voice of businesses building a world-class clean energy hub in the Northeast. Since their founding in 2006, they have been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion and embrace a broad range of perspectives that make their organization stronger and more just in their work towards a clean energy future that benefits all communities."We are pleased to recognize Solstice with this award, especially because of their focus on underserved communities. Their community partner that programs help to build local wealth really set them apart. Low-to-moderate income Americans pay a disproportionate amount of their salary on energy, are disproportionately affected by climate change and pollution, and yet they are disproportionately locked out of the benefits of the clean energy market. Solstice's sustainable approach to climate justice and energy access is a positive step toward a just transition.” — Beth Zonis, Senior Director, Cleantech Open Northeast, NECEC