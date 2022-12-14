Submit Release
Minicarm.com Expands Their Operations With Their New Mini C-Arm Refurbishment Center

Award-winning company expands their U.S. warehouse with its high-quality Mini C-Arm refurbishment center.

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minicarm.com a privately held medical device award-winning company, expands their U.S. warehouse with its high-quality Mini C-Arm refurbishment center. Mini C-Arms are used for fluoroscopic imaging of the extremities in orthopedic surgery and digital diagnostic imaging. "This new refurbishment center was created to help improve our customers' experience, and it creates a more efficient work environment for our team," said VP of Minicarm.com, Joshua Bacon. 

This new refurbishment center will feature an in-house sanding booth and paint booth. This reflects minicarm.com's commitment to delivering only the highest quality refurbished Mini C-Arms across the globe. This investment will allow the team to improve quality control and be able to ship units same day to customers in need. 

About Minicarm.com

Minicarm.com is the leader in refurbished Mini C-Arm fluoroscopy sales, service & rentals. Mini C Arm LLC takes Mini C-Arm machines manufactured by Hologic, OEC, and Orthoscan, and remanufactures them so they look and operate once more as new. They are then sold, or rented out to clinics, hospitals, surgery centers and Doctors' offices all over the USA & the world. Christopher Bacon, President of Minicarm.com, is the technical founder of Orthoscan, one of the main Mini C-Arm manufacturers.

Contact:

Info@minicarm.com

Contact Information:
Joshua Bacon
info@minicarm.com

Featured Image for Minicarm.com

Featured Image for Minicarm.com

