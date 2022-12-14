Alliance Memory Expands Multiple I/O Serial NOR Flash Memory Series With New 1.8V, 128Mb Solutions

Supporting Single, Dual, and Quad SPI Modes, Devices Offer Fast Read Performance to 133MHz and Operate Over a Single 1.65V to 1.95V Power Supply

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that the company has expanded its AS25F series of multiple input/output serial NOR flash memory products with two new 1.8V, 128Mb devices. Offering support for single, dual, and quad SPI modes — with a QPI function — the AS25F1128MQ-70SIN and AS25F1128MQ-70WIN combine fast read performance up to 133MHz with fast program and erase times of 0.3ms and 60ms typical, respectively.



Available in 8-pin SOP Wide Body (208mils) and 8L WSON (6x5mm) packages, the devices released today operate from a single 1.65V to 1.95V power supply, with active read current as low as 5mA and power consumption of < 3µA typical in Deep Power-Down mode. The solutions operate over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and provide reliable, long-term performance with 100,000 program/erase cycles.

The AS25F1128MQ-70SIN and AS25F1128MQ-70WIN support uniform 4KB or 32KB or 64KB erase, offer an 8/16/32/64byte wrap-around burst read mode, and feature program/erase suspend and resume. Advanced security features include block protection and 4K-bit secured OTP to protect content from hostile access and inadvertent programming and erasing.

With their enhanced performance, the serial NOR flash memory products are designed to meet the demands of the computer, consumer, communications, IoT, and mobile markets. The devices are ideal for use in chipsets for PCs, servers, laptops, optical disc drives, DVD and Blu-ray players, wireless LANs and cable modems, printers, set-top boxes, LCD displays, mobile and wearable devices, digital cameras, and more.

Device Specification Table:

Part number AS25F1128MQ-70SIN AS25F1128MQ-70WIN Density 128Mb Bus width Serial Multi IO (x1/x2/x4) V CC 1.65V to 1.95V Speed 133MHz Active read current max. 27mA Power down current max. 20µA Standby current max. 70µA Temperature range -40°C to +85°C Package 8-pin SOP (208mils) 8L WSON (6mm x 5mm)

Samples and production quantities of the AS25F1128MQ-70SIN and AS25F1128MQ-70WIN are in stock and available now.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

