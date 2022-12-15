NSHM presents a unique cultural extravaganza, "Aangan Utsav 2022”.
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season is about to begin and celebrations are around the corner, NSHM Centre of Creative & Performing Arts Aangan presented the first-ever Cultural Extravaganza, Aangan Utsav 2022, on 1st December at Gyan Manch. The guest of honor for the evening was Sri Soumen Mitra former Commissioner of Police Kolkata.
Aangan Utsav is an annual celebration of the Creative and Performing Arts and is conceived and curated by the Centre. For the first time, nearly 250 talented NSHM students from all the portals and all years came together to perform in a theatrical, dance, musical, and creative arts presentation.
The theme of the event was Time and Eternity: Stories from Around the World. The event covers all aspects of the arts and some interesting anecdotes from Indian and world mythology.
Addressing the wonderful evening, Mr. Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor & Managing Trustee of NSHM Knowledge Campus said "It is not just an event; it is an upcoming opportunity for us to highlight and carry forward our Indian culture and heritage."
He also mentioned that "Aangan was established in the year 2019. Since then Mrs. Rina Mitra Head - of the Centre of Creative and Performing Arts, and her team took an effort to bring the hidden talents of the students in front of the large masses."
Dr. Krishnendu Sarkar, the Director of NSHM Knowledge Campus believes that the showcase is a chance to pay gratitude to and honor mythological stories that always preach good things.
He mentioned, about this cultural fiesta that "youth is the future of our country, and they are responsible for spreading awareness about our country’s culture and heritage. And this cultural extravaganza—Aangan Utsav 2022—is the best time to know about culture and spread its importance worldwide."
The show was a treat for viewers. Especially, for those who were mythology and art lovers.
The culturally enlightened show introduced viewers to some fantastic enactments through acting dance and music. NSHM Centre of Creative and Performing Arts, Aangan envisions spreading knowledge about the diversified Indian culture and assisting youth to connect with their ancestral roots as well as exposing them to World Culture through their activities.
NSHM Knowledge Campus is one of Eastern India's leading educational institutes with its twin campuses in the cities of Kolkata and Durgapur. NSHM has been a pioneer of professional degree courses aligned with industry needs. Since its founding in 1996, NSHM has worked to provide high-quality education and training in a variety of fields, including business & management, health sciences, computing and analytics, media and communication, design, engineering, and technology.
Sanjukta Roy
