JustSketchMe makes perspective easy for artists
JustSketchMe is a pose reference builder and 3D modeller for artists who need references before putting pen to paper.
JustSketchMe combines a wealth of features with an interface that won't keep you hunting through menus—crucial when you're trying to stay in the creative groove. JustSketchMe is a revolutionary new tool that allows users to quickly and easily create pose and art reference images for their art and design projects. With a simple and intuitive interface, JustSketchMe makes it easy for anyone to create professional-grade pose references, even if they have no previous experience with 3D modelling.
— PC Mag
One of the key features of JustSketchMe is its wide range of customizable features and settings. Users can choose from a variety of models, including male, female, and androgynous figures, as well as a host of anime and fantasy characters. All the models are fully articulable to create a pose reference that is realistic and lifelike.
JustSketchMe also offers a range of pre-made poses and examples to help users get started. These poses include a variety of standing, sitting, fighting, and reclining positions, making it easy for users to create pose references that are accurate and useful.
A big plus is the software's ability to import custom backgrounds, images, and 3D models (not to mention an overflowing prop library). This allows users to create scene references that are tailored to their specific project, whether they are working on a character design, a landscape, or an abstract composition. With this feature, users can easily create art references that are perfect for their needs.
Overall, JustSketchMe is an incredibly versatile and powerful tool that allows users to create professional-grade references with ease. Whether you're an artist looking to improve your skills, or a beginner who wants to improve their art, JustSketchMe is the perfect tool for you.
