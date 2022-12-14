Global Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the wastewater treatment equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $31.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The wastewater treatment equipment market is expected to grow to $36.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%. The wastewater treatment equipment market is being driven by a rapidly increasing disposal of wastewater from the industrial as well as residential sectors.

Key Trends In The Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

The increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors is the latest trend in the wastewater treatment equipment market. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of physical devices that communicate over the internet. The environmental sensors measure pollution-causing particles in air and water, thereby monitoring air or water quality. It also senses radiations and hazardous chemicals in the environment. A majority of the organizations that function in the water industry depend on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems to monitor the water distribution systems. The use of IoT in water systems uses smart sensors that detect information about the water quality, temperature changes, pressure changes, and potentially any chemical leaks. For instance, companies in the water treatment industry such as Biz4solutions company, are providing innovative solutions for effective wastewater management and water testing analytics through IoT systematic water management to manage water recycling, reduce the number of water leakages, and efficiently manage wastewater.

Overview Of The Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

The wastewater treatment equipment market consists of sales of wastewater treatment equipment and related services. Wastewater treatment equipment is used to treat solid, liquid, gaseous, or radioactive substances, remediation, and processing of effluent wastewater and waste matter from households, businesses, and other organizations.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Equipment: Filtration Equipment, Membrane Equipment, Thermal Distillation Equipment And Evaporators, Disinfection Equipment

By Process: Primary, Secondary, Tertiary

By Texture: Smooth, Textured

By Application: Municipal, Industrial

By Geography: The global wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Suez, 3M, GE Water, Culligan International Company, DOW Water & Process Solutions, Pentair Plc, Aquatech International, Danaher Corporation, Ecolab

The market report analyzes wastewater treatment equipment global market size, wastewater treatment equipment global market growth drivers, wastewater treatment equipment global market segments, wastewater treatment equipment market major players, wastewater treatment equipment market growth across geographies, and wastewater treatment equipment market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

