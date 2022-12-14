Natural Fatty Acid Market Size Expected to Reach USD 21.5 Billion with CAGR of 5.8% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The flourishing Personal and Homecare industry is expected to drive the Natural Fatty Acids Market substantially during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Natural Fatty Acid Market size is forecast to reach US$21.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. Fatty acids are carboxylic acids that are the structural components of many lipids. They may be saturated or unsaturated. Most fatty acids are unbranched and contain an even number of carbon atoms. Unsaturated fatty acids have lower melting points than saturated fatty acids containing the same number of carbon atoms. Natural fatty acids are naturally occurring esters of glycerol found in fats and fatty oils and are obtained by hydrolysis of natural fats and oils. Natural fatty acids get converted into products based on oleo-chemicals after getting consumed which are bio-degradable and renewable. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Natural Fatty Acid Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the Fatty Acid market, owing to the increasing home care cleaning and industrial cleaning sector in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the fatty acid market in the region.

2. Government regulations promoting the use of eco-friendly products among various end-use industries such as agrochemicals, personal care, and plastics are supporting the market growth for fatty acids.

3. The increasing usage of plastics and rubber products globally is also one of the major factors driving the fatty acids market between 2021-2026.

4. The antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties of natural fatty acids make it widely popular for use in the household, cosmetics, and personal care market.

5. Hence, with the growth in the production of personal care and cosmetic products, the use of natural fatty acids will also continue to grow during the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Unsaturated segment held the largest share of 54% in the Fatty Acid market in 2021. Unsaturated Natural Fatty acids have one or more carbon-carbon double bonds in their composition. Unsaturated Natural fatty acid plays an important role in the synthesis of Polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs). Unsaturated Natural fats are generally extracted from avocado, nuts, and soybean, canola, and olive oil among others.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the Natural Fatty Acid market in 2021 up to 43%. In this region, the demand for natural fatty acids is widely driven by their increasing application in industries, such as cosmetics and personal care, detergent and soaps, oilfield, and lubricants.

3. The Palm Oil segment held the largest share in the Natural Fatty Acid market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027. The rising demand for biofuels across the geographies will have a positive impact on global palm oil consumption. Biodiesel has gained huge prevalence among customers as an efficient alternative to diesel over the past couple of years.

4. The Stearic Acid segment held the largest share in the Natural Fatty Acid market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. Currently, the types of fatty acids which are majorly used across the globe are stearic acids (18 Carbon Chain), fractionated fatty acids, polyunsaturated acids (including tall oil fatty acids), distilled fatty acids, and oleic oil. These Natural Fatty acids are carboxylic acids that are structural components of fats, oils, and all other categories of lipids, except steroids.

5. The Soaps and detergents segment occupied the largest share in the Natural Fatty Acid market in 2021 up to 38%. Fatty acids are widely used as an anti-foaming agent in the household and industrial cleaning market. Thus, growing awareness about the importance of hygiene has led to robust growth in demand for household and industrial products which is also growing the consumption of fatty acids during the forecast period.

6. The Homecare and Cleaning segment held the largest share in the Natural Fatty Acid market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027, due to the impact of Covid-19 Globally. Natural fatty acids' antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties make them widely popular for use in the household, cosmetics, and personal care market.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Natural Fatty Acids Industry are -

1. Eastman Chemical Company

2. LG Chemicals

3. Ashland Inc.

4. BASF Corp.

5. Emery Oleochemicals



