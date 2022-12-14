Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market Growth Trajectory

Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Marine Hybrid Propulsion Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Marine Hybrid Propulsion Global Market Report 2022”, the marine hybrid propulsion market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.10 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The marine hybrid propulsion market is expected to reach $5.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.8%. An increase in international trade is contributing to the growth of the marine hybrid propulsion market.

Key Trends In The Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market

The launch of integrated propulsion systems has emerged as a key trend in the marine hybrid propulsion market. Major players operating in the marine hybrid propulsion field are focusing on introducing new hybrid propulsion systems to improve performance, environmental compatibility, and propulsion system versatility. For instance, in November 2020, Havyard, a Norwegian shipbuilding group announced that its new hydrogen propulsion system for large ocean-going ships should be completed next year as a potential alternative fuel to help reduce its carbon footprint. It has developed a ship’s propulsion systems with integrated LH2 tanks and fuel cells.

Overview Of The Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market

The marine hybrid propulsion market consists of sales of marine hybrid propulsion systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture marine hybrid propulsion systems. Hybrid propulsion is a propulsion system for a vehicle that involves two or more sources of propulsion in one design usually that can be used collectively or alternately. Hybrid propulsion improves the fuel efficiency of vessels with variable power demands such as tug boats, fishing vessels, and others.

Marine Hybrid Propulsion Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Propulsion Type: By Propulsion Type, Diesel-Electric, Parallel Hybrid, Serial Hybrid, Full Electric, Gas Turbine, Fuel cell

· By Ship Type: Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels, Platform Supply Vessels, Yachts, Motor Ferry, Cruise Liner, Others

· By Power Rating: 0-300 KW, 301-500KW, 501KW-800KW

· By Application: Commercial, Logistics, Offshore Drilling, Naval, Others

· By Geography: The global marine hybrid propulsion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BAE Systems, Schottel, MAN Energy Solutions, Siemens, ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Steyr Motors, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Marine Hybrid Propulsion Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth marine hybrid propulsion market research. The market report analyzes marine hybrid propulsion market size, marine hybrid propulsion global market growth drivers, marine hybrid propulsion global market segments, marine hybrid propulsion global market major players, marine hybrid propulsion global market growth across geographies, and marine hybrid propulsion global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The marine hybrid propulsion global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

