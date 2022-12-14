Alternative Sweetener Market Size to Hit USD $7.5 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% (2022 - 2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Alternative Sweetener Market Size is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Alternative sweetener is a sugar substitute that can be used as food additives to enhance and sweeten various foods and beverages. Furthermore, alternative sweeteners have a higher sweetness level than normal sugar, they are utilized at lower concentrations. Owing to their overall taste and low-calorie content, these sweeteners such as high fructose syrup, High-intensity sweeteners and low-intensity sweeteners are used to substitute sucrose (sugar). Alternative sweeteners are commonly used in food and beverage goods, bakeries and confectionery and can also be used to substitute sugar in nutritional supplements to reduce calories and carbohydrates. Soft drinks, powdered drink mixes, baked goods, sweets, puddings, tinned foods, jams and jellies and dairy products are all examples of processed foods that contain alternative sweeteners. In the home, alternative sweeteners are used to improve the appearance, color, flavor and texture of food. Alternative sweeteners have a reduced glycemic index, meaning they have no effect on insulin levels after consumption and are thus used as a low-calorie food ingredient. Alternative sweeteners are made from a variety of natural and non-natural sources such as sucralose, aspartame and saccharin and are widely employed in a variety of applications, including dairy products, bakery items and medications. Low-calorie sweeteners are preferred by diabetics and obese people as they have a lower sweetness quotient than sugar. Increased use of alternative sweeteners in the food processing industry is propelling the growth of the Alternative Sweetener industry, as well as brand awareness advertising by manufacturers, are the fundamental reasons for enhancing the Alternative Sweetener Market size during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 due to the trend of healthy food.

2. Higher consumption of beverages, bakery and confectionery products owing to a busy lifestyle, changing dietary habits and the increasing demand for low-calorie food without foregoing the sweetness in their food along with changing preferences of consumers will help the market's growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. However, Increased awareness of the consequences of excessive sugar consumption and the rising prevalence of diabetes around the world may stymie the market. Also, strict government regulations related to sweeteners and the fact that the over-consumption of alternative sweeteners is harmful to the body may hamper the industry's demand.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Alternative Sweetener Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The High-Intensity Sweeteners segment held a dominant Alternative Sweetener Market share in the year 2021. Food additives known as high-intensity sweeteners (HIS) are sugar substitutes that resemble the taste of sugar. These sweeteners have a calorie value ranging from 0 to 4 Kcal/gm and are used as flavor enhancers in food and beverage products.

2. The High Fructose Syrup segment is expected to grow at the quickest rate between 2022 and 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9%, owing to its distinct taste. High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is a liquid sweetener made from a modified type of corn syrup that is utilized in the food and beverage industry as an alternative to sucrose.

3. The US Food and Drug Administration, on the other hand, has designated high fructose corn syrup as "Generally Recognized as Safe" (GRAS) (U.S. FDA). HFCS has been widely adopted by U.S. food manufacturers owing to its advantages over granulated sucralose. For instance, it is easy to supply and handle and has good stability.

4. However, pharmaceutical use of alternative sweeteners is expected to grow at the quickest rate between 2022 and 2027, with a CAGR of 6.1% owing to its use in capsules & tablets to assist appearance and ease of transport & storage. The sugar-coated tablet is protected from the damaging effect of air & moisture & it is easier to swallow owing to its improved flavor.

5. Key manufacturers are promoting their products in innovative ways. Manus Bio, for example, launched the next generation "Natural Zero-Calorie Sweetener" in April 2021 in the United States under its iconic brand NutraSweet Naturals. To enjoy in everyday life, a plant-based sweetener with zero calories and 100% pure-tasting sweetness.

6. Sugar and artificial sweetener prices are 269.04 % more in 2022 than they were in 1977, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (a $1.83 difference in value). Tate & Lyle will unveil new SWEETENER VANTAGE sweetener solutions design tools in July 2020 to assist formulators in creating sugar-free food and beverages using low-calorie sweeteners. Furthermore, a study has yielded a number of results that are further inhibiting market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Alternative Sweetener industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. American Sugar Refining Inc.

3. Cargill, Incorporated

4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

5. GLG LIFE TECH CORP

